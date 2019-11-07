The Fort Atkinson Senior Center craft fair and bake sale is this Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More than 30 tables of crafts and items from area crafters will be for sale and available at the center, along with many baked good items.
A lunch of pulled pork sandwiches or hotdogs also will be available for purchase. If transportation is needed, the center’s senior bus will be available to pick persons up and bring them to the fair and take them back home.
The rides cost $2 roundtrip. Ride reservations must be made by today, Nov. 8.
Veterans recognition
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, starting with a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. and guest speakers Bill Kirchmayer and Tom Freeman, the center will honor those who have served our nation.
Center staff encourage veterans to attend at no cost for the meal with reservations required by noon on Monday, Nov. 11.
Staff also would like to see a lot of non-veterans in attendance to help us thank these men and women who have served in our nation’s military. At 12:30 p.m., a medley of patriotic tunes will be performed by Al Anderson on trombone for attendees to enjoy.
Northern Comfort Band
Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 12:30 p.m. is one’s chance to listen, free of charge, to some wonderful bluegrass music at the center.
The weather is getting cold but the center’s music and activities will be heating up with tunes from the guys of Northern Comfort.
For transportation to and from their show, call the center by Nov. 12 to get on our bus schedule for the day. The cost to attend an event roundtrip to the center is $2.
Dancing horses daytrip
The center just put together a trip opportunity to see the dancing horses on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Along with this Christmas show at the Dancing Horses theater in Lake Geneva, attendees also will get to stop at Loren’s Antique and Art Mall in the morning and at The Cheese Box on the way home.
Cost of the trip is $80 which includes transportation, show tickets for the Dancing Horses, meal at the theater, taxes and tips and an exotic bird show. Bus driver tip is not included in the price.
Sign up now. Payment to the Fort Atkinson Senior Center is due by Dec. 2.
Senior bus
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center bus is ready for action with volunteer drivers Monday through Friday.
When calling for a ride for a day with the bus, please tell the person who answers the telephone where you want to go and what time you need to be there.
The bus can accommodate seven people at a time with rides geared toward older adults.
The senior bus only will pick up residents with a Fort Atkinson address and stay within city limits unless a special outing out of town has been scheduled by the center for people to sign up to attend.
Rides can be paid for with prepaid ride tickets where $6 worth of rides can be purchased for $5 or the rider can give cash to the driver.
For more information, call the senior center at (920) 563-7773.
Gentle chair yoga
A new session of gentle chair yoga started Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. Gentle yoga is a popular class at the center. Cost for this six-week session is $25.
Low vision reading magnifier
The senior center has a low vision reading magnifier that anyone can use. Magnify books or magazines to make them easier to see and read.
The magnification machine will produce an image of what you want to see on a computer-size monitor screen that could be as big as one word at a time if desired.
For questions on how to use, ask a staff person at the center.
Nutrition number
When calling to reserve a place for a regular meal at the senior center, as part of the Jefferson County nutrition site, call Cheryl at (920) 728-4756. Messages can be left, and one’s spot for the meal on the day requested will be secured.
Fireside shows
The senior center will be going to four shows at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in 2020. All shows cost $75 which includes tips.
Shows are as follows: Jan. 22, “Saturday Night Fever”; May 13, “Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress”; July 16, “What Happens in Vegas”; and Nov. 25, “Holiday Inn.”
Recent scores
Euchre (Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.): Nov. 5 — First place, Elaine Rice, 62; second, Maryette Lutz, 54; third, Beverly Wagner, 53; fourth, Betty Kutz, 52.
Texas Hold ’Em: Oct. 31 winners were Chuck Schloesser with first and Don Schetter in second.
Dartball (Fridays at 9 a.m.): Nov. 1 — The Walruses won all three games this week.
After a 4-2 win in game one, going 10 innings, the Walruses won 5-4 and 3-2 in the next two games for the sweep. Bob Mech led the Walruses with seven hits, while Roy Preuninger and Larry Whitmore led the Buffalos with six hits each.
The two teams play each week with the players drawing randomly for team assignments. No experience is necessary. Come down to the senior center on Friday mornings at 9 and give it a try.
Sheepshead (Fridays at 1 p.m.): Nov. 1 scores — First, Randy Hoefs, 55; second, Audrey Postel, 51; third, Rick Dearborn, 48; fourth, Jerry Schuld, 46; fifth, Bill Metcalf, 42; sixth, Herb Papenfus, 39.
500 card game (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Oct. 31 scores — First, Marjorie Hannon, 2,590; second, Roger Gross, 2,190; third, Keith Marsden, 1,710.
Wii Bowling (Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.): Scores of 550 or better make the list. A 650 series or higher average have individual game scores listed as well as series total. Oct. 21 scores — Lori Gaber 729 (194, 256, 279), Glorine Christensen 643, Cora Wahl 631, Dale Zilisch 608, Rose Baker 589, Terry Bowes 561, Marlene Dianich 560 and Mary Zilisch 554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.