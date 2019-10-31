The Fort Atkinson Senior Center Craft Fair and Bake Sale will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be more than 30 tables of crafts and items from area crafters for sale at the center along with many baked good items. A lunch of pulled pork sandwiches also will be available for purchase.
If transportation is needed, the center’s senior bus will be available to pick persons up, bring them to the fair and take them home. Those rides cost $2 roundtrip.
Ride reservations must be made by Nov. 8.
Senior bus
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center bus is ready for action with volunteer drivers Monday through Friday.
When calling for a ride for a day with the bus, please tell the person who answers the telephone where you want to go and what time you need to be there.
The bus can accommodate seven people at a time with rides geared toward older adults.
The senior bus only will pick up residents with a Fort Atkinson address and stay within city limits unless a special outing out of town has been scheduled by the center for people to sign up to attend.
Rides can be paid for with prepaid ride tickets where $6 worth of rides can be purchased for $5 or the rider can give cash to the driver.
For more information, call the senior center at (920) 563-7773.
Senior center closed
The senior center will be closed the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 8, to set up for the craft fair the following day. All activities will be canceled after noon.
Gentle chair yoga
A new session of gentle chair yoga starts on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. Gentle yoga is a popular class at the center. This six-week session costs $25.
Nutrition number
When calling to reserve a place for a regular meal at the senior center, as part of the nutrition site through Jefferson County, call Cheryl at the nutrition site number, (920) 728-4756.
Trips and excursions
• Canyon Country — Oct. 1, 2020, for nine days. Cost is $3,648 double. America’s legendary canyons await in this three-state tour of the nation’s rugged majesty. Bruce Canyon, Glen Canyon and the Grand Canyon are included on the five scenic train tours through the Rocky Mountains that attendees will take.
• Maritimes Coastal Wonders — Aug. 20, 2020, for 11 days. Cost is $4,049. Stunning landscapes, picturesque fishing villages, lighthouses and Prince Edward Island just are a few of the sites.
• Romantic Rhine and Mosel River Cruise — Aug. 28, 2020, for 11 days. Cost is $4,099 to $6,399 double. Enjoy a relaxing cruise on the Romantic Rhine, Europe’s longest river. Start at Zurich, Lucerne and go up the Rhine, with stops along the way in several cities, to Amsterdam.
• Shades of Ireland — Oct. 12, 2020, for 10 days. Cost is $3,549 double. Travelers will overnight on the grounds of a castle, visit the Waterford Crystal factory, see Dublin, Kilkenny, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and kiss the Blarney Stone.
Fireside shows
The senior center will be going to four shows at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in 2020. All shows cost $75 which includes all expenses, including tips.
The shows for next year are: Jan. 22, “Saturday Night Fever”; May 13, “Church Basement Ladies, A Mighty Fortress”; July 16, “What Happens in Vegas”; and Nov. 25, “Holiday Inn.”
Recent scores
Euchre (Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.): Oct. 29 — First place, Joyce Satterlee, 58; second, Rollie Carothers, 56; third, Roy Preuninger, 55; fourth, Betty Gilbertson, 53; fifth, Evelyn Robb and Terry Bowes, 51.
Texas Hold ’Em (Oct. 17 and 24): Oct. 17 winners were Tim Baker with first place and Dale Kuhlow with second place. Oct. 24 winners are Dale Kuhlow with first place and Don Schetter with second place.
Dartball (Fridays at 9 a.m.): Oct. 25 — The Walruses lost game one before winning the next two games to take the series this week. After a 9-5 game one loss to the Buffalos, the Walruses bounced back with a 2-1 win and a 7-0 shutout.
Bob Mech had a single with the score 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth in game two, followed with a triple from Roy Preuninger which tied the game with two outs, and then Dale Zilisch had a walk-off hit to win the game. Mech and Zilisch led the Walruses with eight series hits apiece. Dave Reed led the Buffalos with 10 series hits.
The two teams play each week with the players drawing randomly for team assignments. No experience is necessary. Come down to the senior center Friday mornings at 9 and give it a try.
Sheepshead (Fridays at 1 p.m.): Oct. 25 scores — First, Mary Ryan, 59; second, Lloyd Worden and Jon Sveom, 48; fourth, Joanne Gross, 47; fifth, Randy Hoefs, 45; sixth, Roger Gross, 41.
500 card game (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Oct. 24 scores — First, Harold Riggs, 4,050; second, Roger Gross, 3,300; third, Marjorie Hannon, 2,720.
Wii Bowling (Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.): Oct. 21 — Scores of 550 or better make the list. A 650 series or higher have individual game scores listed as well as series total.
Scores — Glorine Christensen 796 (228, 300, 268), Lori Gaber 751 (267, 258, 226), Cora Wahl 642, Mary Zilisch 612, Marlene Dianich 578, Terry Bowes 567 and Sandy Basich 563.
