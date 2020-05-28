The Fort Atkinson Senior Center building is closed indefinitely as part of the response to COVID-19.
Telephone messages can be left at the center and will be responded to.
All seniors who have come to the center to take part in the Nutrition Program meals are encouraged to call Mary at (920) 563-9085 to see if they can sign up for home-delivered “meals on wheels.”
While staff don’t yet have a set date for when the center will reopen, they will return phone calls and Chris is available most days during regular senior center hours from 8 a.m. to 4 pm. Call 563-7773.
Puzzle Tuesday
Each Tuesday in June from noon to 1 p.m., come and pick up a puzzle or two to take home for the week to work on. The center also accepts donations of puzzles and return of puzzles.
The puzzles are kept for two weeks in a separate room when returned or donated and the boxes disinfected upon arrival to ensure safety with regard to virus spread or contamination.
People are encouraged to call ahead to reserve what size and type of puzzle they would like to pick up such as animals, landscapes, buildings, etc. and 500- or 1000-piece, etc.
The next couple of weeks staff also will use Puzzle Tuesday times to hand out drug disposal kits and Bingo cards for its June 10 conference call Bingo session.
Foot care
As foot care is classified as an essential service, the Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be holding its foot care program on June 18 and 25 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Participants still will need to bring their own towel and the cost is $15.
Persons will be seen in 15-minute increments. This is not held on a first-come basis due to social distancing but persons may call the senior center at 563-7773 if interested in participating, and leave their name and telephone number, and they will be called back to schedule an appointment.
All participants must wear a mask, either from home, or masks will be available at the center upon arrival. Center staff constantly will be disinfecting surfaces throughout the foot care time period. This is the only senior activity in June scheduled to take place inside the center at this time.
Medication disposal kits
The Jefferson County Nurse has given the Fort Atkinson Senior Center some medication disposal kits. Use the Deterra Drug Deactivation System to safely dispose of unused medications.
In a simple, three-step process, a user can deactivate drugs, thereby preventing drug misuse and protecting the environment. The pouch — when persons are done following the directions for placing their unused medications — then can be thrown into their regular garbage.
This is a low-cost way of getting rid of unused and unwanted pills, liquids and patches at home. The pouch materials contain organic additives that are consumed by microbes found in landfills, resulting in degradation of the plastic pouch.
The end result is the release of water and carbon dioxide, with little organic bio-mass left behind. Persons can pick up one or two pouches at any of the June Puzzle Tuesday events at the senior center from noon to 1 p.m. or by calling the center to set up a time specific for pickup.
Bingo!
Join us for a fun game of Bingo on Wednesday, June 10, from 12:30 until approximately 1:15 p.m. The group will play six games for approximately 45 minutes.
There will ve five games of regular Bingo with one final game of Blackout.
There is no cost to play the June Bingo session. Bingo cards will be distributed at Puzzle Tuesday events on June 2 and 9, from noon to 1 p.m.
There will be one sheet with two Bingo cards per person. Prizes will be $5 Chamber Bucks certificates for regular bingo game winners and $10 of Chamber Bucks certificate for the Blackout winner.
The dial-in number is not subject to extra surcharges but normal long-distance charges would apply for landline callers without unlimited long distance.
Persons can use their cell phone or land line. They should have their cards ready on June 10 and call 1-848-220-3300 to connect to play by 12:25 p.m.
Players will be prompted to enter a conference ID number which for the center is 3879996# (be sure to enter the # sign).
Wait for Chris to begin the game. If you know how, put your phone on speaker as that might be easier on your arm and for playing along.
- Players will be on mute to prevent background noise from interfering. If players get a “Bingo,” press 6 on their phone and say “Bingo” and their name.
At the end of the games, players will need to hang up their phone. Bingo winners can pick up their winning prize at any of the Puzzle Tuesday times in June.
Fireside
The Fireside Dinner Theatre shows that the senior center was scheduled to attend such as “Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress” and “What Happens in Vegas” both have been postponed and rescheduled. The new dates are Feb. 3, 2021, for “A Mighty Fortress” and April 8, 2021, for “Vegas.”
Persons who previously had signed up and paid for these shows can call the senior center to talk with Chris and let him know their intentions for whether they would like to remain on the list and whether they want a refund, or would like to carry over the payment for the new show date.
