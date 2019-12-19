The Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for Christmas.
The center will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 8 a.m. Center staff wish everyone a happy and safe holiday!
Breakfast with the Board
Join us at the center on Friday, Dec. 27, for Breakfast with the Board from 8 to 9 a.m. This continental breakfast is a great chance to meet current board members and have some wonderful food.
There is no cost to attend. Come and see what we all are about! Bring a friend!
‘Saturday Night Fever’
The senior center has plenty of tickets available for the Wednesday, Jan. 22, lunch and showing of “Saturday Night Fever” at the Fireside Dinner Theatre. The cost is $75 which includes tip, lunch and show ticket.
This showing is cheaper than attending on one’s own and a fun chance to sit with others from the center. Sign up by calling 563-7773 or stopping at the center today.
Senior bus
Our senior bus is ready for action with volunteer drivers Monday through Friday. When calling the center for a ride, please tell the person who answers the telephone where you are wanting to go and what time you need to be there.
Our bus can accommodate seven people at a time and rides are geared toward older adults. The bus only will pick up residents with a Fort Atkinson address and remains within the City of Fort Atkinson unless a special outing out of town has been scheduled by the center.
Rides can be paid for with prepaid tickets where $6 worth can be purchased for $5 or the rider can give cash to the driver.
For more information call the senior center at 563-7773. The center always can use more volunteer drivers. Make a difference in your community by being one of our drivers!
Nutrition number
When calling to reserve a place for a regular meal at the senior center, as part of the Jefferson County nutrition site, call Cheryl at (920) 728-4756. Messages can be left, and one’s spot for the meal on the day requested will be secured.
Fireside shows
The senior center will be going to four shows at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in 2020. All shows cost $75 which includes tips.
Shows are as follows: Jan. 22, “Saturday Night Fever”; May 13, “Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress”; July 16, “What Happens in Vegas”; and Nov. 25, “Holiday Inn.”
Trips and excursions
• Virginia Beach Getaway, March 20-26, 2020 — This trip features an Atlantic coastal harvest food tour at a cost of $1,559 per person double. Tour the Mariner’s Museum and Park, spend three nights in beautiful Virginia Beach on the Atlantic Ocean, see Chesapeake Bay and visit a Virginia clam farm, tour the historic Village of Cape Charles and a local winery, take a Virginia food tour and more.
• Pacific Northwest and California, April 26 to May 3, 2020 — Enjoy an eight-day trip with many stops, starting with Seattle to enjoy Pike Place Market and Mount St. Helens visitor’s center. Then it’s on to the Cascade Mountains in Portland, Ore., with unforgettable views of Mt. Hood.
Trip-goers then will check out Redwood National Park in Eureka, Calif. On the final leg of the trip, explore beautiful San Francisco to take in the Golden Gate Bridge and other iconic sights. Cost is $3,379 per person double.
• Spectacular Scandinavia, July 23 to Aug. 5, 2020 — This overnight flight takes tourists to Copenhagen to start their 14-day adventure. Enjoy Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Bergen. Enjoy the Swedish countryside right down to the fjords. Cost is $6,399 per person double.
• Wisconsin Northwoods motor coach tour, Aug. 16-19, 2020 — This Northwoods trip delivers friendly people, quaint small towns, clean lakes, crisp air, the smell of pine trees, and wildlife from bears to bald eagles. Tour the Chain of Lakes, museums, supper clubs, Amish country and last, but not least, Mepp’s Fishing Lures Factory. Cost is $997 per person double.
• Alaska, Sept. 4-11, 2020. Spend eight days and seven nights cruising aboard the Celebrity Solstice. Start with Seattle and take in the Emerald City set against a backdrop of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Starting up the coast, your cruise will take trip-goers to Ketchikan, Endicott Arm, Juneau and Skagway. Cost is $2,464 per person double.
• New England/Cape Cod Autumn Foliage, Oct. 1-8, 2020 — This eight-day expedition will allow attendees to witness the autumn splendor. Trips include Boston, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Highlights include Martha’s Vineyard and the Mount Washington Cog Railway. Cost is $3,099 per person double.
• Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 7-11, 2020 — This five-day trip is aboard a full-size motor coach bus. See the Albuquerque Balloon Rally, Old Town Albuquerque, the Turquoise Museum, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center plus many more places. Cost is $2,149 per person double.
• Irish Discovery, Oct. 20-27, 2020. On this eight-day trip, visit such cities as Dublin, Limerick/Clare, Killarney/Tralee and Belfast, just to name a few stops. Cost is $3,099 per person double.
• Tropical Costa Rica, Nov. 2-10, 2020. Tourists may enjoy nine days of tropical fun including stops at San Jose, Zarcero, Samara, Guanacaste, Monteverde, Arenal and Cano Nego. Cost is $2,479 per person double.
Recent scores
Euchre (Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.): Dec. 17 — First place, Maryette Lutz, 56; second, Keith Marsden, Bev Wagner and Roy Preuninger, 55; fifth, Bette Hoesly, 54; sixth, Betty Kutz, 52.
Texas Hold ’Em: Dec. 12 — First place went to Chuck Schloesser; second place went to Dale Kuhlow.
Dartball (Fridays at 9 a.m.): Dec. 13 — The Buffalos swept the Walruses this week with wins of 2-1, 5-4 and 3-2 in close games. Peter Fernelius led the way for the Buffalos with seven hits, followed by Dave Reed with six in the winning effort. The Walruses were led by Roy Preuninger with seven hits.
The two teams play each week with the players drawing randomly for team assignments.
No experience is necessary. Come down to the senior center on Friday mornings at 9 and give it a try!
Sheepshead (Fridays at 1 p.m.): Dec. 13 scores — First, Herb Papenfus, 51; second, Beth Boldt, 48; third, Roger Gross, 46; fourth, Ken Kiefer and Keith Marsden, 41; sixth, Dave Brown, 38; seventh, Rocky Rockwood, 37.
500 card game (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Dec. 12 scores — First, Keith Marsden, 3,190; second, Joanne Gross, 3,170; third, Marjorie Hannon, 3,140; fourth, Bette Hoesly, 2,610.
Wii Bowling (Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.): Scores of 550 or better make the list. A 650 series or higher have individual game scores listed as well as series total. Dec. 9 scores — Lori Gaber 794 (278, 278, 238), Dale Zilisch 751 (258, 257, 236), Marlene Dianich 668 (188, 245, 235), Roger Gross 664 (225, 184, 255), Glorine Christensen 641, Mary Zilisch 632, Sandy Basich 614, Kathy Heffron 567, Rose Baker 559.
