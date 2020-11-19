The Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Wii Bowling scores
The following scores are from Wii Bowling at the senior center for Mondays, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12. Series over 550 are included and 650 or higher have individual game scores included.
Scores were as follows: Dale Zillisch 796 (249, 268, 279), Lori Gaber 738 (245, 213, 280), Roger Gross 678 (245, 218, 215), Sandy Basich 624, Rose Baker 617, Mary Zillisch 596, Terry Bowes 575, Marlene Dianich 574, Joanne Gross 572, Bunny Brown 570, Cora Wahl 558.
Season of giving
The season of giving is upon us and the Fort Atkinson Senior Center would like to help collect nonperishable food items to give to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.
Staff ask that persons bring their donated nonperishable food items to the center and place them in one of the large decorated boxes near the entrances to the center. Items that especially are useful are peanut butter, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, and boxed macaroni and cheese.
The Fort Atkinson Food Pantry is open Mondays and Thursdays, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 715 Jones Ave. The food pantry serves the School District of Fort Atkinson, and anyone residing within the school district is able to go and obtain food. Staff at the pantry only will ask persons for their address and how many in their household for distribution of food. Together we can make a difference by providing food goods for those in need right in our community. Please consider bringing items to the center to be donated.
Movie
Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23 and 24, at 1 p.m. and noon, respectively, will be the movie called “The Vanished” about a family on vacation when their daughter goes missing.
After the local police don’t seem to be doing enough, the family takes matters into their own hands in this drama. The movie is rated R and runs 1 hour and 35 minutes.
Popcorn will be complimentary with more than three in attendance. Registration is necessary to attend. Call the senior center at (920) 563-7773.
Bingo in December
Bingo sessions, with limits of 18 total in two rooms, will be held Dec. 9 and 23 at 12:30 p.m. each. These spots fill fast, so make reservations early.
Remote bingo — where you call in and are on a “conference call” with your bingo sheet from the center — will be held on Dec. 16. Winners at the remote bingo win $5 gift cards.
It is easy to play, so anyone with a phone can participate.
