The Fort Atkinson Senior Center will now offer contactless, curbside carry-out hot meals for seniors, age 60 and older.
The program is through the Jefferson County Nutrition Program. Meals are not able to be served inside with dining at tables at this time but can be given as carry-out.
To reserve a meal, call Kevin Purcell, the Nutrition Site manager, at (920) 728-4756 by noon one day before you want to pick up the meal. For Monday meals, call by noon on Friday.
Foot care
There are some open afternoon spots available for the foot care held at the senior center on Thursday, Oct. 15. Foot care costs $15 and staff ask that participants bring their own towel.
Foot care is provided by a registered nurse. Don’t let your toenails go wild — tame them at the foot care clinic! Call the senior center at (920) 563-7773.
Line dance
A new session of line dance for beginners or those with some previous dance experience is set for Friday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m. The class costs $35 for eight weeks.
Participants are physically distanced throughout the entertainment room and dance to popular songs while learning the step routines. Sign up to learn something new today!
Bingo
Bingo over the phone, or remote bingo, will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, starting at 12:30 p.m. If you have not gotten a bingo card sheet with which to play at home, you can pick one up at the senior center.
Listen on a phone call with other players and use your sheet at home to play and win. Gift certificates, valued at $5, to local businesses are used as prizes.
Strong Women registration
The Strong Women class meets Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8 to 9. Class will be held in the entertainment and dining room to allow physical distancing.
Strong Women is an evidence-based exercise program. More information can be found at www.strongwomen.com.
Persons of all fitness levels are invited to attend this class. Cost is $40 for the eight weeks. Classes start Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Gentle Yoga
Sign up now for the next session of Gentle Yoga. This class, taught by Ivy Miles, will begin on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 11:30 a.m. and runs for six weeks. Classes will be 45 minutes in length.
A maximum of 18 people can participate. Seniors may reserve a spot in the class for themselves or a member of their household only. Cost for the class is $27.
Movie
The movie “The Way Back,” featuring Ben Affleck, will be shown at the senior center on Monday, Oct. 12, at noon and also on Tuesday, October 13 at Noon as well. Persons must sign up to attend.
Popcorn will be served with more than three reservations. This film is rated R for language.
