The Fort Atkinson Senior Center facility currently is closed.
Staff are excited to announce that the center will be opening its doors once again on Monday, July 6. This opening will include a limited number of activities aimed at groups of fewer than 10 people who can maintain physical distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available at entry and exit areas and throughout the building.
Common surfaces will be disinfected at least every two hours. Participants are highly encouraged to wear facemasks upon entering the center but this is not mandatory.
Center staff will be wearing masks, too, for everyone’s protection. Further details will be included in weekly emails “Friday Findings” and in the July newsletter that will be out at the end of June.
Program assistant position opening
There currently are two positions open at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center. The program assistant, which is a 10-hour-per-week position and the custodian position which is a 15-hour-per-week position.
Information on the open position of program assistant and custodian can be found on the City of Fort Atkinson website at http://www.fortatkinsonwi.net/our_community/employment_opportunities.php.
Participants needed
All adults 60 and older who use or want to use technology are encouraged to participate. A student project assistant from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Malayna Oswald, would like to learn more about adults 60 and older residing in Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. Specifically, about their use of technology and certain needs they have regarding technology.
Individuals will be referred by local senior centers, Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRCs) and senior service organizations.
Malayna is looking for volunteers to participate in a telephone interview (about 45 minutes), where she will ask questions about use of technology, needs around technology and interest in using technology to communicate with others.
If interested, let Chris Nye know at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center at 563-7773 and you will be contacted by Malayna Oswald (student researcher) who is being supervised by Dr. Jeannine Rowe.
Board members recruitment
The Senior Citizens Inc. Board is an organization within the senior center building which has a history dating back to the originators of the current-day senior center in Fort Atkinson. The board now is looking for new members for this fall.
The board hosts fundraisers and contributes funds from the group for senior center projects and activities in collaboration with the City of Fort Atkinson which provides the staff and maintains the senior center. The board will have three positions this fall to be filled and only one incumbent expected to run for filling those positions, so at least two new board members will be brought on.
To find out more about how to be a part of this group, and a part of planning and taking ideas to implementation, talk to senior center director Chris Nye for more details.
Elections will be held in September but over the next few weeks is when the center would like to obtain the pool of candidates so that election time in September will be a smooth process.
New weekly email notices
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is starting something new by having a weekly email that will have up-to-date information about happenings at the senior center. To sign up for this weekly email to be sent to your inbox, send an email to Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and let him know you want to be signed up for Friday Findings email notices.
Puzzle Tuesday
Each Tuesday in June from noon to 1 p.m., come and pick up a puzzle or two to take home for the week to work on. The center also accepts donations of puzzles and return of puzzles.
The puzzles are kept for two weeks in a separate room when returned or donated and the boxes disinfected upon arrival to ensure safety with regard to virus spread or contamination.
People are encouraged to call ahead to reserve what size and type of puzzle they would like to pick up such as animals, landscapes, buildings, etc. and 500- or 1000-piece, etc.
Persons can keep the puzzles they pick up as long as they would like.
Foot care
Foot care currently is full for June. Persons can call and be placed on a waiting list for Thursday, June 25.
July foot care is scheduled for July 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Persons still will need to call to make a reservation for a 15-minute session.
Participants will need to bring their own towel and the cost is $15. Persons will be seen in 15-minute increments.
This is not held on a first-come basis due to social distancing but persons may call the senior center at 563-7773 if interested in participating, and leave their name and telephone number, and they will be called back to schedule an appointment.
All participants must wear a mask, either from home, or masks will be available at the center upon arrival. Center staff constantly will be disinfecting surfaces throughout the foot care time period. This is the only indoor senior activity in June scheduled..
Medication disposal kits available
The Jefferson County Nurse has given the Fort Atkinson Senior Center some medication disposal kits. Use the Deterra Drug Deactivation System to safely dispose of unused medications.
In a simple three-step process, a user can deactivate drugs, thereby preventing drug misuse and protecting the environment. When you are done following the directions for placing your unused medications, the pouch can then be thrown into one’s regular garbage.
This is a low-cost way of getting rid of unused and unwanted pills, liquids and patches at home. The pouch materials contain organic additives that are consumed by microbes found in landfills, resulting in degradation of the plastic pouch.
The end result is the release of water and carbon dioxide, with little organic biomass left behind. Persons can pick up one or two pouches at any of the June Puzzle Tuesday events at the senior center from noon to 1 p.m. or by calling the center to set up a specific time or pick-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.