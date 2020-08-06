The Senior Citizens Inc. Board at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center will serve their annual August Brat Bash on Saturday, Aug. 8, with a drive-through pickup event in the center parking lot.
Brat meals with a brat, chips and soda will cost $5. Extra brats or a brat only will be $3.
The event will be held rain or shine. Plenty of volunteers will be on hand, physically distanced of course, to help keep the flow of traffic moving steady and smoothly.
Drive on through and pick up lunch, and say hi to the board members on hand.
Proceeds from the event will help fund activities, programs and special purchases at the senior center.
New weekly email notices
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is starting something new by having a weekly email that will have up-to-date information about happenings at the center.
To sign up for this weekly email to be sent to your inbox, send an email to Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and let him know you want to be signed up for Friday Findings email notices.
There currently are more than 80 emails on the list and staff would love to see that reach 100!
Movie times
The center has two movie times scheduled, by reservation, with a limit of nine people for each screening time next Monday at 1 p.m. and Tuesday at noon.
The movie “Invisible Man” will be shown. The movie is rated R for violence and language. Popcorn will be served.
Medication disposal kits
The senior center has medication disposal pouch kits — that safely get rid of unused medications — available for anyone to pick up. Stop in and ask for a couple of pouches. Each disposal pouch can destroy up to 45 pills.
Craft fair canceled
The annual craft fair held at the senior center in November has been canceled for this year due to concerns with the coronavirus and physical distancing.
We hope to have the event again next year in November.
