The Fort Atkinson Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) offers three types of scholarships every year for women:
• AAUW Second Chance Scholarship is for women who continue their education at a vocational or technical college after being out of school for more than one year.
• The Jane Shaw Knox Adopt-a-Student Scholarship provides funding to complete a bachelor’s degree.
• The Jane Shaw Knox Graduate Scholarship is for women pursuing a graduate degree.
Persons who know of a Fort Atkinson High School graduate, a Fort Atkinson resident or someone who works in Fort Atkinson, they are eligible to apply; maybe it is you!
The application form is available online at Fort Atkinson Community Foundation: www.fortfoundation.org.
Applications are due April 1. Call Sue Hartwick at (920) 563-3210 or contact via email at facf@fortfoundation.org if you have questions.
AAUW also offers through the Jefferson Community Foundation an identical Second Chance Scholarship for women who are graduates of Jefferson High School, a Jefferson resident or work in Jefferson. Applications are due April 1, 2020.
Call Tonya Dwyer at (920) 675-1126 at the Jefferson High School Guidance Department for application information or check out the information desk at Madison Area Technical College.
If you know of someone eligible, who meets the criteria for Jefferson or Fort Atkinson, be sure to let them know about this opportunity. It can make a change in their life.
The mission of AAUW is to promote equity for all women and girls, lifelong education and positive societal change. Women returning to college to complete a degree are encouraged to complete the online application for the 2020-21 school year.
The application process is available at http://fortfoundation.org or the http://jeffersoncommityfoundation.org from now until April 1, 2020.
