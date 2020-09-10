The core services Wisconsin’s 267 local chambers of commerce offer their members vary from city to town to village.
But whether they focus on advocacy, tourism, economic development, entrepreneurship, young professionals, workforce or organizing community events, they all play an important role in the state.
That is why Gov. Tony Evers has proclaimed September as Chambers of Commerce Month in Wisconsin, and why the Fort Atkinson Chamber staff wish to call attention to the resources they provide in the Fort Atkinson community.
“It’s difficult to put what we do into a single sentence,” Executive Director Carrie Chisholm stated on a day when staff were planning a virtual recognition for their members. “Our mission is ‘to promote and maintain a strong business community in the Fort Atkinson area,’ but there are lots of moving parts in that engine.”
Local businesses have faced countless challenges this year and chambers have stepped in to assist. For the Fort Atkinson Chamber, that meant helping members access the grant and loan forms they needed for federal and state relief programs, writing letters of support when needed, and filtering through the mountains of COVID guidelines and recommendations so members could open safely.
“We also ordered five-gallon buckets of hand sanitizer for our restaurants and created a COVID resource on our website where members could find supplies for masks, sneeze guards and other protective gear,” Chisholm explained. “Economic development takes on a whole new meaning in the midst of a pandemic.”
The Fort Atkinson Chamber is comprised of 350 organizations employing over 12,000 people. There are 56 non-profit members that provide valuable services like literacy training, educational scholarships and community events.
Chamber of Commerce Month serves as an annual way to celebrate the work of local chambers of commerce around the state. Chisholm feels grateful for the community’s support of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s been a difficult year, but we still love promoting this city and all it has to offer,” she said. “Our members have demonstrated incredible resilience and we want to showcase and honor that.”
The Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 244 N. Main St. Visit www.fortchamber.com to locate a chamber member business, order chamber gift certificates or explore things to do and see.
