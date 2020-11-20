Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28 and the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging shoppers to “shop small” and “shop local.”
Held annually the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in the midst of the 2010 recession as a way to raise awareness of small businesses and their contributions to successful communities across America.
This year, Small Business Saturday falls during the chamber’s Red Box Holidays promotion. Shoppers will enjoy in-store and online specials, while finding gifts for everyone on their list.
Any purchases from Fort Atkinson Chamber retailers during this promotion are eligible to enter their receipts in the Giant Red Box drawing, valued at over $1,500, as well as daily drawings for chamber gift certificates and other prizes.
“Shopping in your own community for the products and services you need is the best way to help local businesses thrive,” said Erin Patterson, the chamber’s retail chairperson. “As a Neighborhood Champion through American Express, we are positioned to promote shopping local not only on Small Business Saturday, but throughout the entire holiday season. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the spirit of the season, while rallying around our small businesses and supporting all they bring to our community.”
This year in particular, the chamber encourages residents to think and act locally whenever possible, and to frequent small businesses as a way to build community and economic development.
The Fort Atkinson chamber further supports local businesses with its gift certificate program. With more than $200,000 sold annually, the certificates can be used at over 300 local businesses, including 75 retailers such as specialty stores, grocery stores and gas stations.
Visit www.fortchamber.com to order chamber gift certificates, explore a full chamber member directory or view hot deal promotions throughout the year.
The Chamber office is located at 244 N. Main St., and open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call (920) 563-3210 or visit the chamber Facebook page to “like” and “share” Small Business Saturday posts. Visit https://fortchamber.com/holiday-open-house-market for more details on Red Box Holidays.
