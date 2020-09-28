The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 25th annual Lighted Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Fort Atkinson.
Now in its 25th year, the parade welcomes entries from businesses, local schools, churches, youth groups and civic organizations.
Registration is $25 per entry, and forms are available at the chamber office, 244 N. Main St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can be downloaded from fortchamber.com. Participation is limited to 50 entries and the chamber parade committee has final approval on all applications.
Entries must be lighted and feature a holiday theme. Those who register by the deadline of Monday, Oct. 12, will be given priority consideration.
Additional restrictions apply for this year’s participants, who are required to wear face coverings. No items are to be handed out or thrown to spectators, or fines and future parade suspensions will follow.
Participants and spectators are encouraged to physically distance and there is a maximum of 15 walkers per entry.
As in past years, the location for staging is on South High Street near the water tower and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The parade starts sharply at 5:30 p.m. from Milwaukee Avenue and travels through downtown Main Street.
All motorized or animal-drawn floats continue on Madison Avenue to Robert Street and return to the starting point. All walking entries return to the starting point via the bike trail.
The United Way chili cook-off will not be taking place after the parade, due to spacing restrictions.
The chamber is seeking sponsors to cover the cost of a live-stream feed for those who would prefer to observe the parade from home. Contact the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce at (920) 563-3210 or email projects@fortchamber.com for additional information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.