Celebrate the holidays in Fort Atkinson at the annual Holiday Open House and Market on Saturday, Dec. 7. Shoppers will enjoy refreshments, in-store specials, strolling carolers, hayrides with Santa and more, while finding gifts for everyone on their holiday list.
Participating “Red Box” retailers are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A list is available at the chamber office or by visiting the chamber website at f¬ort-cham¬ber¬.com.
“Red Box” retailers invite their guests to register for the Giant Red Box drawing, valued at over $1,500, as well as several additional prizes. In addition, more than 100 farmer and art vendors will be selling holiday wares at seven different locations, including Creamery 201, Soulful Toad, Café Carpe, Feather Your Nest, the American Legion Dugout, The Fort Atkinson Club and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Market locations are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, and a free trolley will help transport shoppers to and from each location. Each host site will offer locally made holiday treats and handcrafted gifts as well as live music, children’s arts activities and food. Shoppers can play the Market Bingo game for even more fun and prizes.
Purchases made at participating merchants on Dec. 7 will support this year’s Merchants Making a Difference recipient: Trudy’s Room. This local service is dedicated to fostering the well-being of infants and young children by facilitating the donation, collection and distribution of furniture, clothing, diapers and other basic supplies to families while assisting them in achieving economic independence.
For details about the Merchants Holiday Open House and Market, visit fortchamber.com/holiday-open-house-market or call (920) 563-3210. Shop local and shop small this holiday season!
