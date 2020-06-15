Organizations in need of assistance with digital marketing now have a local resource — Calee Street Marketing.
Owned by Deilee Calvert, Calee Street Marketing specializes in social media services, marketing strategy and content creation. Calvert began offering her services in 2019 to nonprofits, healthcare, education and cultural arts organizations, as well as small businesses.
With degrees in Business Administration, Counseling Psychology and Nutrition, and 20 years of experience, Calvert’s marketing skills are suited for several diverse sectors. Organizations that are busy running their businesses often do not have time to keep up with a regular social media presence or run ad campaigns. This is where Calvert excels.
“We all know how to post to social media when it comes to our personal life,” she states. “But using social platforms to promote business and organizational goals takes strategy, consistency and devotion to staying current on the ever-changing digital landscape.
“Social media has become one of the public’s main sources of information; they use social media to learn about you, communicate with you, buy from you, and keep current on your latest news,” Calvert added. “Social media is also constant- constantly changing and constantly in need of new content. For many, the time it takes to do social media successfully is overwhelming. That’s how I can help.”
Clients in need of social media and marketing assistance may contact Calee Street Marketing, Monday through Friday, at deilee@caleestreet.com or by calling (920) 691-6792.
