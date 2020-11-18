JEFFERSON — Computer consultants at goJefferson.com joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce in early 2020.
Since 1999, consultant John Foust has assisted small business clients as well as residential customers with all their computer needs.
With an office at 235 S. Main St. in downtown Jefferson, goJefferson.com offers computer sales and service in neighboring communities. For a business, this includes improving networks and servers as well as firewalls, telephones, and security systems.
“Most small businesses don’t have their own IT person on staff," said Foust. "For solving the complex problems, they rely on expertise from us.”
For home users, this might mean moving files and programs from an old computer to a new computer.
“These days, the line has blurred between home and business users," Foust said. "If you’re working from home or you have kids in virtual schooling, you need everything to work smoothly. Or it might mean speeding up an old computer with a new solid-state hard drive so it boots in 15 seconds instead of three minutes. And we do Macs as well as PCs.”
Foust and his team also make house calls. Sometimes that means fixing a smart TV or even explaining the fine print on a cable bill.
“We’ve been doing a lot of remote-desktop support since March," according to Foust. "This means we can fix your computer over the internet without making an in-person visit. It’s safe, fast and easy.”
goJefferson.com also maintains more than 50 websites for clients, including e-commerce systems.
“I encourage my clients to call me with their questions. Quick calls are free," Foust said. "A good answer helps keep them away from bigger problems.”
Clients in need of computer help can call (920) 674-5200 or email jfoust@threedee.com or message on Facebook.
