A familiar face is back in Fort Atkinson, providing professional and compassionate legal services to clients across a range of elder law and estate planning practice areas.
Attorney Julie Short originally is from Fort Atkinson where she used to practice with her father, John Short, and is scheduling appointments by request at The Fort Atkinson Club. She is joined by partners, Brenda Haskins, a Veterans Administration-accredited attorney, and Anne Brindley, an experienced estate planner and elder law attorney, and by two associates, Anna Dontje, who practices family law in addition to elder law and estate planning, and Amy Devine, who has substantial experience working with families with special needs issues.
The attorneys and their experienced team of paralegals and support staff also have the expertise and knowledge to assist with probate, real estate and trust issues, guardianship, special needs planning, business formation and succession planning, and family law and divorce.
“As a comparatively small firm with a focused practice we provide superior client-centered services and solutions, we are creative problem-solvers who assist families in negotiating the numerous issues that often emerge when addressing incapacity and long-term care issues and other planning challenges,” Short said. “We emphasize accessibility and, thus, we offer services beyond the walls of our office in Monona. Fort Atkinson is a natural next step for us in expanding our service area.”
For those who are unsure if they need an attorney or if the firm can assist, Short recommends calling anyway.
“There is no charge to ask a question,” she said. “And if we can’t help you, we can almost always direct you to someone who can.”
Appointments are available by contacting Haskins Short & Brindley, LLC at (608) 237-6673. — Contributed.
