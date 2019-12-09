The Fort Atkinson Club and Fort Atkinson Community Theatre (FACT) will present "Season's Readings," a holiday reader's theatre performance of several one-act plays: “The Case of the Blue Carbuncle,” "The Gift of the Magi” and “The Long Christmas Dinner."
The readings will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Fort Atkinson Club.
There also will be a 3 p.m. matinee performance for families (only the first two plays will be performed).
Children are encouraged to wear pajamas.
Refreshments will be served at both performances.
Admission is $5 for adults; children are free.
