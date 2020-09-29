The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center has announced its new slate of speakers for the FACTalks lecture series.
As done in the spring, these talks are brought to the public online, this time via Google Meets. Come listen to entertaining, informative talks by local experts in their fields.
All FACTalks take place on Tuesday evenings at 7 via the link below. The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center is located at 211 S. Water St. East, Fort Atkinson. Talks are free and open to the public.
The Fort Atkinson Club is an independent, multi-purpose, nonprofit community center that serves the members, neighbors and visitors of Fort Atkinson. Its vision is that this historic downtown hub along the Rock River will provide people of all ages and backgrounds a place to come together through education, arts, wellness, business, community events and other fun activities — while showcasing the history, culture and heritage of the area.
Visit https://meet.google.com/oej-ifsi-thk or call (920) 568-1720 for more information.
The remaining talks are as follows:
• Oct. 13 — Options for voting in Fort Atkinson. (Michelle Ebbert, Fort Atkinson clerk/treasurer).
Michelle Ebbert currently is clerk/treasurer for the City of Fort Atkinson and has been since September 2014. Prior to Fort Atkinson, she served as administrative assistant, deputy clerk/treasurer and clerk in the City of Milton from 2002 until her departure to Fort Atkinson. She holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Upper Iowa University and is certified as a Wisconsin Certified Professional Clerk through the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association.
During her 18-year career, she has administered 55 elections and assists in training pollworkers throughout Jefferson County.
Ebbert was born and raised in Milton and moved to Fort Atkinson in 2006. She has been married to her husband Brad for 12 years, and they have two daughters.
• Oct. 27 — The Interactive Maps of Jefferson County (Nicholl Ostopowicz, Jefferson County GIS).
Nicholl Ostopowicz was born and raised in Jefferson County, and came back to work for the county in the Land Information Office in 2001 after a year of working for Mapping Specialists in Madison making street finder atlases. She holds a bachelor of science in geography with a minor in earth science and physical environment and an emphasis in cartography from the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point.
In the last 19 years as the Jefferson County cartographer, Ostopowicz has watched mapping and GIS evolve greatly. Today, the Land Information Office provides a large variety of information to the public via its website.
One of the tools available to the public is the Jefferson County GIS system. The GIS has a huge amount of information available to anyone looking, and with this presentation Ostopowicz will help navigate the GIS App and show just what can be obtained from it.
• Nov. 10 — From Northern Wisconsin to Alaska: The Matanuska Valley Colony of 1935 (Matt Blessing, former state archivist, Divison of Collections).
Matt Blessing recently retired from the Wisconsin Historical Society, where he served as state archivist and administrator of the Division of Collections. He and his wife, Susan, reside in Lake Mills.
Blessing has had a longstanding interest in the Matanuska Valley Colony. In the summer of 2019 he had the opportunity to visit Palmer and the surrounding Matanuska Valley, meeting with many of "the colony kids," now octogenarians.
The Council for Wisconsin Writers awarded the subsequent article its Kay Levin Prize for Short Non-fiction.
