JEFFERSON — Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) announces its 80th annual meeting will take place on Monday, June 15, at 4 p.m. in the Puerner Room at the Jefferson Office, located at 100 N. Main St., Jefferson.
A credit union’s annual meeting provides a forum for members to obtain specific financial information about their credit union’s performance and strategic direction, as well as ensure the credit union’s practices, policies and vision favor members. Credit unions are not-for-profit financial institutions owned by their member-owners.
With credit unions, an account holder is considered a member-owner, regardless of how much is on deposit. All profits are returned to member-owners in the form of lower rates on loans, higher returns on savings, lower and fewer fees, and improvements to the overall member experience.
“The credit union exists to serve the ever-growing needs of our member-owners,” said Sue Johnson, CEO of FCCU. “We are ‘people helping people’ as the credit union mantra goes. I look forward to the opportunity to share information about how FCCU continues to be invested in you, with you, for you.”
Collectively, Wisconsin credit union members have saved $1.76 billion over the last decade. More information regarding the Scorecard for Wisconsin Credit Unions is available at www.theleague.coop/scorecard.
Due to concerns with COVID 19, no food or beverages will be served. This event will adhere to social distancing recommendations.
