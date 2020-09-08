Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) announces the celebration of the credit union’s 80th anniversary.
FCCU began growing roots in Southeastern Wisconsin in 1940 when employees of Moe Light in Fort Atkinson pooled their paychecks to begin the credit union. In 1980, the name Fort Community Credit Union was adopted and became community chartered.
Over the years FCCU has expanded its services to members living or working in Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Rock, Walworth and Waukesha counties. With locations in Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Watertown and Whitewater, FCCU serves more than 22,000 members and currently holds $298 million in assets.
“Over the last 80 years, we’ve changed our name, expanded our branches and diversified our services, but our commitment to our members and the communities we serve has never changed,” said Sue Johnson, president and CEO of FCCU. “While we’re excited to celebrate our history, the growth of our organization, and the ongoing impact we have on our communities, this celebration is really about our members. Recognition of this milestone goes out to them.”
Throughout September, FCCU will be celebrating the credit union difference in a variety of ways. Join the virtual celebration by sharing your story, learning about FCCU’s history, and taking advantage of its low-rate HELOC special.
Visit fortcommunity.com or follow FCCU on Facebook to learn more.
For more information about FCCU and the products and services it offers, visit fortcommunity.com or call (920) 563-7305.
