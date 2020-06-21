Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) recently donated $2,000 to the Rock River Community Clinic to aid in their efforts to provide medical care to those in need.
The mission of the clinic is to provide access to free health services through health professionals dedicated to caring for low-income and uninsured individuals.
“We’re thankful for the opportunity to support the efforts of the clinic, whose mission resonates with the core values of FCCU,” said Sue Johnson, CEO.
The Rock River Community Clinic, formerly the Rock River Free Clinic, provides free primary healthcare to those without health insurance who live in Jefferson County, Whitewater and Cambridge.
For additional information about the services provided and how to qualify for care visit rockriverfreeclinic.com.
