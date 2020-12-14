The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation now is accepting online applications for 39 different scholarships available to Fort Atkinson students.
Twelve of these scholarships — those restricted by field of study and available to Fort Atkinson High School graduating seniors — are described briefly below. Where indicated, these field of study scholarships also might be open to former graduates or residents of the Fort Atkinson area.
Each scholarship has additional requirements, so students are encouraged to visit the community foundation’s website, www.fortfoundation.org for more information. There, students can learn about all the scholarships being offered by the community foundation and carefully select those for which they would be eligible.
The field-of-study scholarships for which graduating Fort Atkinson High School seniors now may apply include:
• Ben and Ada Hake Agriculture Scholarship: The Hake Agriculture scholarship is available to Fort Atkinson High School graduating seniors or former graduates who are pursuing a post-secondary education in the fields of agriculture, environmental science or natural resources at either a four-year college or a one- or two-year program at a technical school. For 2021, $23,000 will be available for multiple awards.
• Jerome Hake Engineering Scholarship: The Hake Engineering scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School, former graduates, or residents of the Fort Atkinson area who are, or will be, pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in engineering at a college or university. Those studying electrical engineering especially are encouraged to apply. In 2021, $21,000 will be available for multiple awards.
• Juanita Schreiner Memorial Scholarship: The Schreiner scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School, as well as former graduates, who are pursuing, or plan to pursue a college education in the fields of voice, organ, nursing or medicine. In 2021, $13,500 will be available for multiple awards.
• Maurice and Clara Staller Memorial Scholarship: The Staller scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School who are planning to pursue a career in a medical field at a college in the State of Wisconsin. For 2021, $5,000 will be available for one award.
• Jason Dahnert Memorial Scholarship: The Dahnert scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School, former graduates, or residents of the Fort Atkinson area who are, or will be pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in engineering at a college or university. In 2021, $3,500 will be available for this award.
• Jones Dairy Farm Scholarship: The Jones Dairy Farm Scholarship is available to graduating seniors or graduates of Fort Atkinson High School who are pursuing an educational program in either the Industrial Mechanical/Tech Services field (not automotive or construction trades) with an emphasis on electronics, welding and general industrial mechanics — or in the field of culinary arts — at a technical or vocational school in the State of Wisconsin or at the Culinary Institute of America. In 2021, $2,500 will be available for two awards.
• David F. Veith Performing Arts Scholarship: The Veith Scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School who are planning to pursue a bachelor’s degree in one of the performing arts fields. In 2021, $2,500 will be available for this award.
• Ardell Wiederhoeft Legacy Scholarship: The Wiederhoeft scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School or former graduates who wish to pursue a post-secondary education at a college in Wisconsin, leading to a career in business, mathematics or a related field. In 2021, $2,500 will be available for this award.
• Isabelle Mathews Education Scholarship: The Mathews Education scholarship is available to graduating seniors of Fort Atkinson High School who are planning to earn a four-year degree in the field of education and prepare for a career in teaching. For 2021, $2,000 is available for this award.
• Dr. James and Therese Fitzpatrick Educator Scholarship: The Fitzpatrick Educator Scholarship is available to graduating seniors of Fort Atkinson High School who wish to pursue post-secondary studies leading to a career in education in any licensed role in the PreK-12 area of certification. Applicants must plan to attend a four-year college or have intentions of transferring to a four-year program after beginning post-secondary studies at a technical college, community college or two-year institution. In 2021, $2,000 will be available for this award.
• Science Matters Scholarship: The Science Matters Scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School who plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree in research science, math, technology, engineering or computer science. Pre-medical or nursing-related degrees are not eligible for this scholarship. In 2021, $3,00 is available for one award paid out over two years.
• The Fireside Theatre Scholarship: The Fireside Theatre Scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School, former graduates and residents of Fort Atkinson who are pursuing, or are planning to pursue, an education in theatre, music, culinary, hospitality or retail fields at an accredited four-year college or university or a two-year technical or vocational school. Preference will be given to students who have worked at The Fireside Dinner Theatre but that is not a requirement for application. In 2021, $1,000 will be available for an award.
For more information about these and other scholarships offered by the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, visit www.fortfoundation.org and follow the links to the scholarship pages. There, applicants will be guided to "Fort Scholarships" — an online application website that will walk them through the application process.
The deadline for receipt of completed applications for all the scholarships listed above is Feb. 1, 2021, with one exception. The Jones Dairy Farm Scholarship has a deadline of April 1, 2021.
For more information, contact Sue Hartwick, community foundation executive director, at (920) 563-3210, office; (920) 222-1191, mobile, or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org.
