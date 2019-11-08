The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation announces the 10 grant recipients from its inaugural 2019 Classroom Teacher Wish grant program.
At the start of this school year, public school teachers in the School District of Fort Atkinson had the opportunity to apply to the Foundation for grants of up to $500 for specific materials, supplies, equipment or a program to assist a teacher with a new or an existing project in their classroom.
This new grant program was begun by the Foundation earlier in 2019 to help teachers improve their classroom beyond what tax dollars could support.
“As we get ready for a new school year,” noted Foundation Chairman Kristin Wallace at the grant program’s kickoff, “we want our public-school teachers to know that if they have a good idea about something that might make their classroom better, we’d like to help make that happen.”
Applications were received from 32 teachers. A review committee of three retired Fort Atkinson educators reviewed and ranked all the applications.
The foundation then went down the list and funded as many as the endowed Classroom Teacher Wish Fund would allow. The total amount awarded was $3,920.
2019 Classroom Teach Wish grant recipients are as follows:
Barrie Elementary School
• Music teacher Jenna Schiewer for two speakers for everyday use in the classroom.
• First grade teacher Carissa Koehler for materials to create a “Take a Break” spot for students experiencing stress.
• Second-grade teacher Kris England for a flower-shaped table to seat six students.
Fort Atkinson Middle School
• Spanish teacher Megan Lemberger for headphones/headsets so students can record oral assignments.
• Science teacher Stephanie Walrack for flexible seating including two Hokki Stools.
• Band teacher Andrea Haffelder for two concert snare drums.
Luther Elementary School
• Cross categorical teacher Mary Jo Meier for hands-on learning materials for a brand-new classroom.
• Fourth-grade teacher Jade Korth for flexible seating options including wiggle stools, activity seats and rugs.
Purdy Elementary School
• Fourth-grade teacher Heather Schneider for two clover-shaped tables for group work.
Rockwell Elementary School
• Kindergarten teacher Nicole Schafer for playtime food and baby dolls for dramatic play.
The Classroom Teacher Wish grants will be awarded annually, and the next application window will open on Aug. 1, 2020.
Anyone interested in supporting this grant program can donate to the Foundation’s endowed Classroom Teacher Wish Fund. The total amount available for awards in 2020 will be approximately 4 percent of that fund, so the more this invested fund grows, the more teachers the Foundation can help.
To learn more about the program, visit www.fortfoundation.org and click on the Grant Info tab to review the full Classroom Teacher Wish Grant guidelines, or contact Sue Hartwick, community foundation executive director, at (920) 563-3210 or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.