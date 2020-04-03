The City of Fort Atkinson has opened its compost site to six days a week.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours from 3 p.m. to sunset on Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
No attendant will be on duty, so no electronics may be dropped off for recycling until further notice.
Persons with questions may call 563-7771.
