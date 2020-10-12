The Fort Atkinson City Council has awarded a contract to Midwest Excavating, for an estimated cost of $95,970, for installation of fiber optic cable to service additional city facilities and the south side Klement Business Park.
In a related move, council members approved the purchase of fiber optic cable and splicing, up to the available funds of $108,707.
The council took that action last week while meeting in regular session, remotely via Zoom.
City Engineer Andy Selle said the School District of Fort Atkinson installed a fiber optic line early this year to connect a number of school properties.
“Where the line went by city buildings, hand holes were placed to allow the city to eventually hook into the network,” Selle indicated. “The fiber line included 96 pairs, paid for by the district, 48 of which are dedicated to the city.”
Grant funding in the amount of about $80,000 now has become available in response to COVID, he said, to improve network and communication infrastructure for cities.
“This will allow Fort Atkinson to utilize the existing network and, in fact, extend the network to additional city facilities as well as the Klement Business Park,” Selle said, noting that five buildings will be hooked in to the existing line: City hall, the water department, police and fire stations, and the library. “The extension will feature three distinct lines, reaching the wastewater plant, the Hackbarth Road water facility, and finally reaching the Klement Business Park to the south.”
Next steps, he said, will include activating the fiber optic with an internet service provider and procuring the services of a splicing technician to connect the lateral feeds to buildings with the main line. The city will be purchasing the fiber directly in this project and finding the splicing firm, he said, noting these two items are not part of the contracted work.
The city engineer said three bids were solicited to install the duct below ground and pull the fiber cable through along the intended pathways. Submitting bids were: Inter Con, for a total of $187,185.62; Equix, for $167,582.50; and Midwest Excavating for $44,975.
“At the outset we hoped to connect the (five) buildings and extend the network south along the bike path for as far as the grant funds allowed,” Selle said. “Midwest Excavating provided a bid low enough for the city to extend the network to the Klement Business Park and the Hackbarth Road water tower.”
The portion of this work for Midwest Excavating is estimated at $95,970, he indicated.
“The work contract with Midwest Excavating will be paid at the unit price for installation of conduit, measured in the field, so (the cost) may vary slightly from the estimate,” Selle said. “The balance of the estimated funds, $17,000, will be the purchase of fiber optic cable and the required ‘splicing’ of the lines. These will be contracted separately by the city.”
Funds for this work will come from two sources, he said.
“The first, the grant for increased network connectivity will pay for $80,000 of the work,” Selle said, noting these funds must be expended by Nov. 1.
“The second source will be funds from the Klement Business Park dedicated to infrastructure improvements in the amount of $25,000, for a total of $105,000,” he added. “Staff will manage the project to ensure the amount of work does not exceed available funds.”
Next year the city will look into actually getting the fiber optic connected and activated, while staying within budget.
“The businesses in Klement Business Park — that has been something we’ve been wrestling with for about the last year, is trying to figure out a reasonable, cost-effective way to get internet in that business park,” Selle said. “So, we will be taking a tremendous leap forward in getting this (fiber) in, but we will not be turning this on immediately with this project and servicing those businesses. It will take some time.”
Work on the trenching project by Midwest Excavating was to start immediately, he noted, with the bulk of work possibly being completed by Nov. 1.
