BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — Veronica Chapin, a dental assistant at Bender, Kind and Stafford Dental in Fort Atkinson, Wis., has been named as the recipient of the 2019 American Dental Assistants Association (ADAA) Loyal Assistant Award.
The Loyal Assistant Award is presented to an ADAA member who has demonstrated loyalty as well as longevity in service to their employer. This award is presented to one recipient nationally each year.
Chapin has worked as an assistant for Bender, Kind, and Stafford Dental for 22 years.
She is from Fort Atkinson, where she resides with her spouse, Matt. They have an adult son, Nicholas, who is an active member of the United States Air Force currently stationed in California.
A graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, Chapin earned her Fellowship degree in the ADAA in 2014, and is working on achieving her Mastership degree in the organization.
Chapin has volunteered with the Fort Atkinson Wrestling organization, School District of Fort Atkinson PTA and the Wisconsin Dental Association Mission of Mercy events. She also is a 2014 graduate of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Project LEAD class.
