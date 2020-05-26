The Fort Atkinson Farmers Market is celebrating its 18th season in 2020 and the summer market kicks off this Saturday, May 30.
Food vendors have been selling during the Spring Preview Days, but craft vendors also will be present, beginning this Saturday in downtown Fort Atkinson. Seasonal produce, along with handmade arts and crafts, will be for sale.
Fresh meats, baked goods, coffee, honey, salsas and jams will be among the offerings, as well as fresh-cut flowers and transplants.
New safety policies have been implemented to protect shoppers, vendors and volunteers, and there is a new setup to ensure social distancing standards are met. Organizers are encouraging shoppers to visit vendor websites or call them to place their orders and pay in advance.
The market now provides a tent for curbside pickup, so those who pre-order do not need to navigate the entire market to get their products. A listing of seasonal vendors is available on the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce website.
Several shopping programs are in place to assist market-goers.
“The Fort Farmers Markets accepts SNAP, EBT and FoodShare as ways of payment for products,” said Market Manager Alisha Bade. “We also give extra value on every dollar you spend with these programs. Thanks to our sponsor, Fort HealthCare, when shopping at the market you'll receive five-dollar coupons up to twenty dollars per day to use for fresh vegetable and/or fruit purchases when you use your EBT card as part of our DoubleUp Program.”
The kids’ art tent and live music are on hold for now, but Fort Community Credit Union continues to sponsor “at-home” art projects featured on the market’s Facebook page.
Additionally, the public is reminded not to park in public parking Lot 7 across from the U.S. Postal Service office from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Farmers market vendors arrive as early as 6 a.m.
Cars parked in the lot during these hours might be parked-in or ticketed for noncompliance.
“Please help us have a great market,” Bade stated. “Cars left in the lot make it difficult for us to set up.”
To keep up to date with market happenings, expected vendors and rainouts, follow the Fort Farmers Market page on Facebook. A listing of vendors and their contact information is available at www.fortchamber.com/-farmers-market.
The Fort Farmers Market is a program of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce with support from Fort HealthCare, Fort Community Credit Union, Thrivent Financial, and numerous community partners and volunteers.
