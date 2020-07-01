The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation recently presented a $2,500 Ardell Wiederhoeft Legacy Scholarship to Almira Ajdini, a 2020 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year.
The Ardell Wiederhoeft Legacy Scholarship was established at the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation by the friends and colleagues of Wiederhoeft who wanted to honor him for his long and distinguished service to the School District of Fort Atkinson.
Wiederhoeft began his career with the district in 1968 as a teacher of mathematics and then, in 1980, became the district’s business administrator, a position he held until his retirement in 2008.
As a teacher, he helped to advance the opportunities and potential of untold students, while as the business administrator his careful stewardship and steady hand helped to guide the school district through the ups and downs of public-school financing and ensure the financial health of the district.
The Wiederhoeft Legacy Scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School, or a graduate of that school currently enrolled in an undergraduate program, who wish to pursue a post-secondary education leading to a career in business, mathematics or a related field.
For more information about the Ardell Wiederhoeft Legacy Scholarship, or about any of the scholarships offered by the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, contact executive director Sue Hartwick at (920) 563-3210, office, or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.