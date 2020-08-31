Organizations interested in submitting a Community Grant application to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation are reminded of the upcoming Sept. 15 deadline for requests to be considered at the foundation’s October Board of Directors meeting.
Should this deadline be missed, the next opportunity to submit an application will be by Dec. 15 to be considered at the board’s January 2021 meeting.
The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation’s Community Grants program helps to fund projects focused on improving the general quality of life in Fort Atkinson. In particular, the foundation looks for creative or innovative projects and programs that address community needs.
In the past, the foundation has awarded grants in program areas such as social services, the arts, education, beautification, recreation and community development.
Community Grants usually only will be awarded for the accomplishment of a definite project within a specified time period, and not for ongoing operations. A complete description of the Community Grant guidelines is available at www.fortfoundation.org.
The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation Board of Directors, consisting of five community leaders who serve without pay, evaluates each grant application.
In 2020, the Board of Directors is comprised of Chairman Scott Housley, Vice-Chairman Mike Bender, Treasurer Loren Gray, Secretary Sue Johnson and director Sally Koehler. Joining the five voting members are past-chairman Kristin Wallace and legal counsel James Vance.
Grant guidelines and application forms are available by contacting Sue Hartwick, executive director of the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, at (920) 563-3210, office; (920) 222-1191, mobile; or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org.
