The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation announces the hire of Kaylee Kidd as its new marketing and communications assistant.
“Kaylee’s knowledge of marketing and media, combined with her involvement and love for our community, will be a great asset to the foundation,” stated Executive Director Sue Hartwick. “We’ve been looking to add someone to our team for a while now, but when the pandemic hit, it brought new challenges to hiring. We’re thankful to finally be taking the next step for the foundation with such a strong addition.”
Kidd, a Fort Atkinson native, previously worked as an advertising consultant for Endeavor Business Media’s automotive repair group. She and her fiancé, Dashal, currently are homeschooling their 9-year-old daughter, Finnley.
In their free time, her family loves to travel, cook and wear out their five rescue animals.
“This year has been a tough one,” Kaylee expressed. “But I’m really looking forward to being a part of some good for others. The foundation is such a light, and the inspiration and support they provide in our community is something I’m really looking forward to being a part of.”
More information about the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation is available at www.fortfoundation.org.
Kaylee can be reached at cma@fortfoundation.or or (920) 563-3210.
