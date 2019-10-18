Fort HealthCare welcomes a new family nurse practitioner to its team of providers.
Melissa Davey, APNP, FNP-C joins Jennifer Winter, MD, and Sue Ipsen, APNP at the Fort HealthCare Integrated Family Care clinic, located at 1520 Madison Ave. in Fort Atkinson.
Davey received her training at Concordia University of Wisconsin in Mequon and Mayville University in St. Louis, Mo. As a family nurse practitioner, she provides a wide range of care for patients of all ages.
She said she believes that nurse practitioners can serve patients by diagnosing, treating and prescribing, while using an approach to care that begins with listening, empathy and compassion.
“After spending some time as a bedside nurse within the hospital setting, I found that I could build longer lasting relationships and truly make an impact on patients’ lives in the role of a nurse practitioner in a family practice setting,” Davey reflected. “Whether it be with small children and their developmental milestones, or an elderly patient working through a newly diagnosed chronic condition, I want to be there to help every step of the way.
“Through taking the time to properly educate my patients about their health, I feel like I can best make an impact on their quality of life,” she continued. “Including patients in the decision-
making process surrounding their plan of care is a staple in my practice, and I firmly believe that the more patients and providers work together, the better the overall outcome can be.”
Davey said she is excited to be working for Fort HealthCare as a nurse practitioner since she previously worked there as a nurse in the inpatient hospital setting.
“Fort HealthCare truly embraces their beliefs of making communities healthy by bringing patients and providers together using a team approach,” she stated. “I feel like the notion of ‘going above and beyond’ for patients is just part of the routine that you see throughout the day.
“Fort HealthCare is a great resource within the small rural towns around us, and the neighborly attitude toward helping patients is clearly felt,” Davey said. “I am looking forward to establishing new relationships with local families and I am ready to learn about all the great things this town has to offer.”
In her spare time, she enjoys all the things that Wisconsin has to offer.
“I love to cheer on the local teams and would never miss a Green Bay Packer football game,” Davey said. “I also spend much of my free time with my family, three dogs and friends outside enjoying the fresh air. I love to celebrate holidays and can usually be found baking up a sweet treat.”
Davey currently is accepting new patients, seeing them by appointment at the Fort HealthCare Integrated Family Care clinic in Fort Atkinson. Patients may call (920) 563-5500 for an appointment.
For more information, visit FortHealthCare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.