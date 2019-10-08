Fort HealthCare introduces two new AmeriCorps Farm to School members for the 2019-20 school year.
Taylor Hall, returning to Fort HealthCare for a second year, is a recent University of Wisconsin-Whitewater graduate with an undergraduate degree in communications and a minor in health promotion. She will be focused in the Whitewater Unified School District.
Lat’Anna Davis is a recent graduate of Washington University in St. Louis with a master’s in public health. She will be focused in the Johnson Creek School District at the elementary and middle school.
Since 2010, Fort HealthCare’s mission and vision has been centered on the goal of creating the healthiest community in Wisconsin. The healthcare provider believes that partnerships are the foundation for community success, and that includes its school partners.
School fruit and vegetable gardens are a scientifically supported initiative that can help to improve health behaviors related to good nutrition. School gardens accompanied by nutrition education, food preparation lessons, and fruit and vegetable tasting opportunities can have many expected beneficial outcomes such as willingness to try fruits and vegetables, increased fruit and vegetable consumption, improved health-related knowledge, and much more.
School gardens also can provide students with hands-on learning opportunities in subjects such as science, math, health and environmental studies.
Fort HealthCare has been involved with the Wisconsin AmeriCorps Farm to School program since 2014 and a host site since 2017.
The main goals of the AmeriCorps Farm to School program at Fort HealthCare are to promote nutrition education, and to influence a positive change in the school food environment through different farm to school-related activities.
Fort HealthCare successfully has supported seven active Health Community Coalitions throughout the Greater Jefferson County area since 2012. Each of the Healthy Community Coalitions currently support at least one school garden in the greater Jefferson County area.
Farm to School members help to support the coalitions’ efforts to build and/or maintain the school gardens, work closely with school administrators, food service supervisors and teachers to incorporate local foods into the school meal programs, and to implement more nutrition and environmental education for children in four-year-old kindergarten through grade 8.
To learn more, visit www.forthealthcare.com/farmtoschool.
