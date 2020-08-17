Fort HealthCare has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
This is the 10th time that Fort HealthCare proudly has received this award.
“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization.
“The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times,” he added.
Nancy Alstad, Fort HealthCare senior director of Human Resources, commented: “This recognition signifies that our employees continue to feel valued and proud to be part of Fort HealthCare; it is our employees’ enduring commitment to our mission, and each other, that sustains us and keeps us focused on quality patient care. We are so incredibly honored to receive this award for a 10th time!”
