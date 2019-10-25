The bones and joints in our bodies each provide a range of motion, connected to specific limbs for movement.
The spine, the muscles of our back, the network of nerves and connective tissue are some of the hardest working parts of the body. Persons might not always be aware of the continuous effort needed throughout the day to support their head and neck, keeping them upright while standing, sitting or working, until they start to experience pain or stiffness.
The American Physical Therapy Association confirms that back pain is one of the most common health problems that people face today. Some back pain comes naturally with age, as the soft tissue in between the vertebrae in your spine wear down over time.
If you have a physically demanding job that causes you to use your back more, you might experience back pain sooner or more often than other people might. One easily can strain back muscles by lifting too much weight, moving the wrong way or exhibiting poor posture.
The good news is most cases of back pain can be treated through rest and proper rehabilitative exercise, such as movements prescribed by a licensed physical therapist.
There are many common misunderstandings about back pain. Often, conditions that we think people with back pain suffer from are present in seemingly healthy adults.
This means that really everyone can benefit from physical therapy as they get older. Let’s address the most common misunderstandings that physicians hear.
• “I have back pain because of a herniated disc.”
A disc is another name for the soft tissue in between vertebrae in the spine. A herniated disc is typically painful, swollen and, most often, begins to occur in people in their 40s.
You might be surprised to learn that 40 percent of people without any back pain can have bulging discs on scans. Physical therapy is a great treatment to reduce bulging discs in all people to keep the spine healthy.
Back pain is not often serious and is treatable, but if other physical problems or ailments were present, it would be a good idea to see your primary care provider to make sure something else is not causing the pain.
• “I have degenerative disc disease.”
Degenerative disc disease is another name for arthritis in the back. Another surprising fact about this is the average person in their 40s might experience more back pain than a person in their 60s, even though an older person will have more degenerative changes in their spine.
Joint degeneration and arthritis is common as we age, but research supports that only about half of people with the condition will experience pain from it. The best way to treat joint changes related to aging is proper movement. In other words, “motion is lotion” for the joints.
• “Back pain is back pain.”
One person’s back pain might seem similar when described to another, but the causes and proper treatment plans can vary greatly. Each person’s episode of back pain is unique to them and likely will benefit from an individualized plan of care.
There is not a universal set of exercises for back pain; what might work for one person’s pain actually might aggravate back pain for someone else.
There are multiple tissues that can refer the same pain in the back. Pain from the disc, facet joint, spinal ligaments and even internal organs can cause pain in our back. This can be very difficult to differentiate from one another, and a licensed physical therapist is trained to know what to look for and what to recommend.
• “I need an order from my doctor to receive physical therapy.”
With the exception of Medicare and Medicaid, most health insurances in Wisconsin will accept Direct Access Scheduling to see a physical therapist. This means you can take control of your back pain and call to schedule an appointment with a physical therapist without a doctor’s order or referral.
For individuals with Medicare or Medicaid, many times a call to one’s primary care physician is enough to generate an order for physical therapy.
Fort HealthCare’s physical therapists are specifically trained to identify factors to determine the source of one’s back pain and can refer patients to a physician if needed. With Direct Access Scheduling, persons can make an appointment at any of Fort HealthCare’s Therapy & Sport Center locations in Fort Atkinson at (920) 563-9357, Lake Mills at (920) 648-8170 or Whitewater at (262) 473-5599. Visit therapyandsport.forthealthcare.com to learn more.
