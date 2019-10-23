Fort HealthCare welcomes a new pediatrician to its team of providers.
Karen Balzanto, MD joins Donald Williams, MD, Julia Dewey, MD, Catherine Sweeney, MD, Monica Musete, MD, Heidi Jennrich, APNP, and Lauren Mayer, APNP at the Fort HealthCare Pediatrics clinic in Fort Atkinson.
Dr. Balzanto received her training at Illinois Benedictine College in Lisle, Ill., and Rush Medical College in Chicago. She completed her residency in pediatrics with Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University and a Fellowship in Pediatric Emergency Medicine with Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital at St. Louis University.
Dr. Balzanto is double board-certified both in Pediatrics and Pediatrics-Emergency Medicine from the American Board of Pediatrics.
“I want parents to know that I will be able to take care of all of their child’s needs, including minor traumas in the Fort HealthCare Pediatrics clinic,” Balzanto states. “I can also attend to head injuries, concussions, sprains, strains, possible broken bones and lacerations.
“I can also assess children after car accidents, as a lot of parents just want their children checked, especially infants and toddlers, even if the child appears to be fine,” she added. “I can send them to outpatient radiology for anything suspicious, such as a fracture, etc.”
“My philosophy is I want my patients and parents to feel comfortable with me and that they don’t leave an appointment without all of their questions answered,” Balzanto added. “I want the parent(s) to feel confident in their own ability to care for their sick child, but also know I am only a phone call away.
“In my practice style, I am more of a minimalist when it comes to tests and medications; I want to keep my families’ healthcare affordable,” she said. “I believe parents know their child the best. If a parent is concerned, I am also concerned.”
Balzanto provides a full range of pediatric care for infants and children of all ages.
“I am looking forward to being able to spend time with my patients and getting to know the uniqueness of their family,” she said. “I am also looking forward to being a physician in a small town where I may see my patients outside of the clinic setting. I have a huge toy collection that I love to share with my patients, too.”
Dr. Balzanto currently is accepting new patients, seeing them by appointment at the Fort HealthCare Internal Medicine & Pediatrics clinic located at 500 McMillen St. in Fort Atkinson. Patients may call for an appointment at (920) 563-5571.
Fort HealthCare participates in most insurance plans including Dean Care, Dean Care Gold, Unity, Physicians Plus, MercyCare, Humana, United Healthcare and more. For a complete listing, visit FortHealthCare.com/Insurance.
For more information, visit FortHealthCare.com.
