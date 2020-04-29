WHITEWATER — The Greater Whitewater Committee Inc. announces that this year marks Fort HealthCare’s eighth continuous year of being a title sponsor for the Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay and 5k, scheduled for Sept. 20.
Fort HealthCare’s mission is to improve the community’s health and well-being. The healthcare provider recognizes early detection and wellness as the leading course of action for managing diseases.
DWS shares Fort HealthCare’s ideology that activity and fitness are preventive measures in fighting most illnesses. Fort HealthCare promotes having an active lifestyle within its organization by encouraging its staff to participate in the annual DWS.
In the past seven years, Fort HealthCare’s continued sponsorship has helped DWS raise $183,500 in donations for five local Whitewater charities: Bethel House, Whitewater LEADS, Working for Whitewater’s Wellness, Whitewater Unified School District and the J-Hawk Aquatic Club.
The commitment provided by Fort HealthCare has allowed DWS to expand its outreach and has assisted in increasing the funds provided to DWS’s charity partners.
Regarding COVID-19, the DWS team informs everyone that members are planning on continuing as scheduled and will notify the public if there are any changes.
Both Fort HealthCare and DWS are following updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Tony Evers’ office closely.
In order to limit the number of patients going into hospital waiting rooms, Fort HealthCare is encouraging those who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 to use their e+Care and video visits. This provides the opportunity for patients to receive virtual medical advice from the comfort of their homes.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Fort HealthCare is following CDC guidelines by instructing those who do show symptoms to first contact their primary care provider or to call the HOTLINE at (920) 648-7696 instead of entering the hospital’s emergency department, and to answer any questions regarding the disease and the procedures to follow if they think they might have contracted it.
