Carl Selvick, senior director of Clinic Operations, Fort HealthCare, received the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Early Career Healthcare Executives Regent’s Award at the ACHE-WI Chapter Annual Conference at The Osthoff Resort, Elkhart Lake.
The award was bestowed on Selvick by Thomas N. Shorter, ACHE’s Regent for District 3 and Shareholder, with the law firm of Godfrey & Kahn.
The Early Career Healthcare Executive Regent’s Award recognizes ACHE members who have made significant contributions to the advancement of healthcare management excellence and the achievement of ACHE’s goals.
Members are evaluated on leadership ability; innovation and creative management; executive capability in developing their own organization and promoting its growth stature in the community; participation in local, state or provincial hospital and health association activities; participation in civic/community activities and projects; participation in ACHE activities, and interest in assisting ACHE in achieving its objectives.
Selvick has served as senior director of Clinic Operations at Fort HealthCare since 2018. Prior to this, he served as senior director of Clinical Services at Fort HealthCare.
Selvick is a Fellow of ACHE, demonstrating a commitment to professional excellence. He also serves on several state and national organizations, including Wisconsin Hospital Association, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative and Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin.
Selvick also is a member of the Rotary Club of Fort Atkinson and a Project LEAD participant.
Selvick received a Master of Business Administration from Concordia University, Mequon, and a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
