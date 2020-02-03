Thursday, Jan. 30
• Officers issued four traffic related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime prevention service and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint for icy sidewalks.
• 12:36 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street was warned following a complaint about noise.
• 12:39 a.m.: An officer spoke with a driver in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Avenue following a complaint that the vehicle was parked sideways. The driver was just leaving the area and explained that the car had stalled in the road.
• 1:01 a.m.: Someone reported that a driver struck a gas pump at the Casey’s Store in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue and left the scene. The 44-year-old Chicago man was located later and cited for failing to notify police of an accident.
• 1:30 a.m.: An officer was asked to check on the welfare of a person who was sleeping in a garage in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street and they were fine; however, they did go to a relative’s house for the rest of the night.
• 5:51 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 600 block of Roosevelt Street.
• 6:41 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
• 7:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 600 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
• 7:43 a.m.: An officer spoke with two residents in the 700 block of Nelson Street when the first resident complained that the other person started up their diesel truck and parked it next to his bedroom window interrupting his sleep. The truck owner agreed to park the truck in the back parking lot to warm the truck where the noise shouldn’t be so loud.
• 7:51 a.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of two duplexes in the 500 block of South High Street following a complaint about the sidewalks being icy. The owner said they would take care of the sidewalks and they returned to the Fort Atkinson Police Department later in the day with photos showing that the owner had been true to their word. A notice of the ice/snow ordinance was left with each of the tenants.
• 7:55 a.m.: An officer spoke with a staff member at the National Guard Armory in the 400 block of Bark River Drive following a complaint about icy sidewalks. The staff member said they would call the outdoor service provider to take care of the sidewalks and walkways.
• 8:02 a.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office reported receiving a reckless driving complaint on a semi driver exiting the bypass and entering the city at Highway 12 and Madison Avenue. The semi was located in the parking lot of Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue. The driver was advised of the complaint.
• 8:18 a.m.: A person watching over a property in the 400 block of Adams Street was advised of a complaint about icy sidewalks. The person said they would notify the owner of the property.
• 8:20 a.m.: Messages were left for the property owner and tenant of a property in the 400 block of Adams Street following a complaint about icy sidewalks.
• 11:39 a.m.: An adult was arrested in the first block of North Main Street for attempted fraud.
• 12:06 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson male was taken into custody where a referral to Jefferson County Human Services was prepared for drug related offenses.
• 12:10 p.m.: Someone from the 500 block of Memorial Drive wished to have information about a phone call documented.
• 1:36 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 800 block of Florence Street for a report of a gas odor.
• 1:51 p.m.: Someone from the 1300 block of Jamesway wished to have information about an attempted scam call documented.
• 3:37 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
• 8:39 p.m.: A 69-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for driving without insurance, warned for poor driving and issued a 15-day correction notice for cracked windshield.
• 10:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Friday, Jan. 31
• Officers issued four traffic related warnings, followed up on four 911 calls, participated in one community policing event and performed one crime prevention service.
• 2:17 a.m.: An officer on patrol in the 600 block of Jefferson Street checked on a suspicious vehicle and spoke with the individuals inside. They were moved along for being in the park after hours.
• 3:19 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
• 3:36 a.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle in the 300 block of Foster Street after the officer found the vehicle with its lights on.
• 8:47 a.m.: A resident from the 700 block of West Sherman Avenue reported a dog running at large in the area. They called back a short time after to report that the owner had picked up the dog.
• 9:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
• 11:09 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man backed into a vehicle that was parked in the 1300 block of Greene Street and owned by a 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man resulting in a state-reportable accident. The younger man was warned for unsafe backing.
• 11:19 a.m.: An officer checked on the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of North Main Street and they were fine.
• 12:29 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the first block of South Water Street West for an odor of natural gas in a building.
• 12:46 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man in the 1700 block of South Glacial River Trail following a complaint that he had been stumbling and throwing beer cans on the trail along the way. He denied littering the cans and the cans did not match the description provided by the complainant. He was made aware of the complaint and kept on his way.
• 2:23 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of North Main Street on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and further charged with possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia. A 33-year-old Jefferson woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs and felony bail jumping. After being medically cleared, both individuals were transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
• 2:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
• 4:05 p.m.: Someone from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street reported a retail theft that occurred on January 17. The suspect is a 31-year-old homeless man who is currently incarcerated in the Columbia County jail. Criminal charges of retail theft will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.
• 4:07 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of retail theft at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street that occurred on January 21.
• 5:04 p.m.: A woman from the 100 block of Spry Avenue reported that her father and she did not wish to see him. An officer spoke with the father who wanted to leave a Christmas gift for his grandchild. The officer delivered the presents on behalf of the man and there were no issues.
• 7:59 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man in the 400 block of South Fourth Street East following a call about an animal trapping incident. The officer checked with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and spoke with the man about the incident. The officer also spoke with the caller and warned them about tampering with the traps.
• 8:32 p.m.: An officer on patrol assisted a motorist in the 700 block of Janesville Avenue who had run out of gas.
• 9:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1400 block of Montclair Place to Fort Memorial Hospital.
• 9:59 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit was paged to the 400 block of Wilcox Street for a woman with shallow breathing. When an officer arrived, the patient stopped breathing.
• 10:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was requested in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive for a patient who collapsed. He was fine now and denied any necessity of medical care.
• 11:49 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked on an employee still at the Burger King in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue who was doing inventory. Everything was fine.
Saturday, Feb. 1
• Officers issued one traffic related warning, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, administered two preliminary breath tests and handled two confidential incidents.
• 12:47 a.m.: An officer on patrol noticed a vehicle that had run off the road in the area of Riverside and Sinnissippi drives. The driver had already contacted a tow company. There was no damage and the driver was warned for failing to maintain control of vehicle.
• 5:26 a.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a harassment complaint from a resident in the first block of South Third Street West.
• 5:38 a.m.: Someone reported a dead deer in the road at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Road K. An officer removed the deer from the road.
• 9:05 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McKee Court for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for defective brake light and driving without insurance.
• 10 a.m.: A 26-year-old Port Washington woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard for speeding.
• 10:28 a.m.: A customer at Johnson Bank in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue who was upset over the bank’s investment policies was spoken with and given a ride home.
• 10:36 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of unwanted sexual conduct from someone in the 400 block of Bark River Drive.
• 10:38 a.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a vehicle in a private parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
• 4:50 p.m.: A 25-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Sixth Street for speeding.
• 5:43 p.m.: An officer on patrol stopped at the intersection of Memorial Drive and East Sherman Avenue with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy who was handling a traffic stop, but the deputy had everything under control.
• 6:41 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of South Water Street West for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for defective brake light.
• 7 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of retail theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street that occurred earlier in the day.
• 7:35 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 1200 block of West Cramer Street for inattentive driving when he struck a parked vehicle belonging to a 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman resulting in a state-reportable accident. The woman’s vehicle was removed by Klement Towing.
• 11:18 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of a storage unit in the 1500 block of Summit Drive being open with the lights on. The officer found a man inside who asserted that he rents the unit and everything was fine.
• 11:36 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a man in the area of Whitewater and Highland avenues with a man who was pacing back and forth. The officer gave the man, who was intoxicated, a ride home.
Sunday, Feb. 2
• Officers issued two traffic related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test and performed two crime prevention services.
• 1:59 a.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle about alternate side parking in the municipal parking lots where his vehicle was parked in the 100 block of Mechanic Street. The owner assured the officer that he would be gone by morning.
• 4:38 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of South Water Street West.
• 8:12 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works staff were informed about a hole in the city parking lot in the 100 block of South Water Street West.
• 9:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
• 11:44 a.m.: Jefferson County Human Services was asked to provide assistance to a mother and son from West Sherman Avenue who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department looking for help resolving their issues.
• 12:24 p.m.: An officer spoke with a driver who reportedly left the Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue without paying for a gas purchase. It was an oversight and the driver will return to the store to pay for the purchase.
• 12:53 p.m.: A 22-year-old Watertown woman was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Erick Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, non-registration of vehicle and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration, and warned for suspended vehicle registration and driving without insurance.
• 2:52 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Jefferson Street wished to have information about something documented.
• 6:53 p.m.: An officer was informed of a pothole in the area of East Cramer and Jefferson streets. The officer located the hole and marked it with traffic cones. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works staff were informed.
• 8:34 p.m.: A driver reported that his vehicle had been egged while it was parked in the 700 block of Monroe Street. The egg washed off and there was no damage to the vehicle, but he wished to have the incident documented.
• 10:16 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the area of East Cramer and North Main streets was placed on the briefing board.
