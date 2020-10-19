Lions Clubs around the world serve their communities in various ways. Some of those opportunities are seen when hosting large events, while some gestures are out of the public eye.
Every act of kindness that benefits the focus areas of Lions Club International (LCI) — which includes vision, youth, disaster relief, humanitarian efforts, diabetes awareness, childhood cancer, hunger, and the environment — are done in the spirit of Lions.
To effectively tell the Lions story, measure the impact and grow membership, it's critical that clubs report service. Every project, no matter how big or small, is valuable in the journey to serve communities and the world.
Activities that serve others, even if not a Lions project, are recorded and reported to LCI. Some of the service projects have included vision screening students, roadside cleanup, assisting at food banks and platelet donations.
Any project that meets a focus area can be counted. It encourages members to participate in a role where they feel comfortable while benefitting the community. This follows the motto of Lions, “We Serve.”
A member of each local club is selected to compile the service-hour reports and submit the documentation. In Fort Atkinson, Lion Donna Petersen is the service chairperson.
She recently received a medal and the Leadership Award for the highest reporting of service projects of its members. She was one of only 30 Lions recognized in the United States.
Lion Donna had this to say about being recognized: “The funny thing is that I didn't realize I was even in a contest! I would like to say that if it were not for our Lion members turning in their volunteer time and service, I would not have been in the running.
“I feel like this fancy metal on a beautiful ribbon really belongs to all of our Fort Atkinson Lions — they have earned it,” she added.
Due to the efforts of Lions members around the world, over 275 million people were served this year (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020). On a local level, the 4,947 volunteer service hours performed by the Fort Atkinson Lions benefitted 108,514 people.
To learn more about the Fort Atkinson Lions Club visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/fortatkinson,
https://www.facebook.com/FortAtkinsonLionsClub, or call the Club's membership chair Kevin Becker at (920) 650-8005; for Lions Clubs International, visit www.lionsclubs.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.