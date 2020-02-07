The Lions Club International always has championed diabetes and vision causes. The Fort Atkinson Lions Club continues that tradition with its used eyeglasses recycling, vision screening for school children, and now a special donation to Fort HealthCare’s Improving Diabetes Care for Healthier Communities project.

Pictured above at the donation presentation are, from left to right — Lion Jim Glynn; First Vice President Lion Russ Turk; Dwight Heaney, executive director; Ricky Serna, Ambulatory Quality Improvement Specialist; Erin Sterwald, RN, Comprehensive Care Nurse; and President Lion John Anderson.