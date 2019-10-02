Tuesday, Oct. 1
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, administered two preliminary breath tests and participated in two community policing events.
12:11 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of Spry Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:37 a.m.: An officer spoke with someone about a fight that occurred earlier in the evening in the 200 block of East Cramer Street. The officer will follow up.
1:41 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of North Third Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:18 a.m.: Someone wished to have information about suspicious activity in the 300 block of South High Street documented.
7:52 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for expired vehicle registration.
9:49 a.m.: An officer went to check on a report of a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue, but it was gone when the officer arrived.
12:24 p.m.: A woman from the 500 block of Monroe Street spoke with an officer about receiving a scam call and possibly putting herself at risk of losing money. She was provided information about how to proceed and the appropriate companies to call regarding the information she provided.
12:45 p.m.: A man from the 300 block of Rogers Street reported having an argument with his manager but an officer found no problems. The caller was warned for misuse of 911.
2:58 p.m.: A woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East reported a fraudulent charge on her financial card.
3:54 p.m.: Someone from the Dwight Foster Public Library reported a possible theft. Upon reviewing the video, an officer determined that no theft had occurred.
4:37 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street.
4:51 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct in the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue.
7:29 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of South Third Street East who reported suspicious activity by a neighbor. The officer provided information on how to handle issues with their neighbors.
8:36 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive reported that someone with a camera or video had been recording photos for the past few hours. An officer spoke with the photographer who said he was interested in capturing pictures of the storm.
9:12 p.m.: Someone reported a disturbance at McDonald’s in the 200 block of North Main Street.
9:34 p.m.: The tornado siren was activated when the tornado warning was issued.
9:41 p.m.: Officers, Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department reported for duty for numerous calls of tornado and storm damage.
9:42 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about windows being blown out of a residence in the 500 block of Highland Avenue. The occupants were fine.
9:58 p.m.: Multiple trees in the 400 block of Nadig Drive were reported down as a result of the storm.
10:40 p.m.: A driver reported that their vehicle had become disabled in the 100 block of South Fifth Street. The vehicle was parked legally and the driver was provided a ride.
