Friday, Oct. 18
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and three 911 calls, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in one community policing event and handled one confidential incident.
7:52 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1000 block of West Sherman Avenue for non-registration of vehicle.
10:29 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for theft at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street. After being booked, she was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail on a probation hold.
10:30 a.m.: A group home client from the 1100 block of Caswell Street was cited for misuse of 911.
11:37 a.m.: An abandoned bicycle in the 100 block of Mechanic Street was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
1:37 p.m.: Information about traffic issues on Madison Avenue were documented.
2:33 p.m.: Someone turned in a counterfeit $100 bill that they found in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
2:42 p.m.: A man from the 900 block of South Main Street reported a theft of items from an apartment that he had moved out of months ago.
4:50 p.m.: Someone from the 1100 block of Peterson Street reported a temporary restraining order violation.
5:59 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a man who reportedly was intoxicated and walking near North Third and Clarence streets.
6:34 p.m.: An officer checked on a burning complaint in the 400 block of Jackson Street and found that everything was OK.
6:36 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man who reportedly was walking around the park in the 1100 block of Old Madison Road and he was fine.
7:36 p.m.: An officer helped the owners of a stalled vehicle in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard and they were on their way.
7:51 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate youths who reportedly were playing in the woods in the 500 block of Reena Avenue.
8:09 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a television reportedly left in the roadway in the 1700 block of Montclair Place.
8:38 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the Fireside Dinner Theatre in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue.
9:14 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate youths reportedly running in traffic near West Sherman Avenue and North Main Street.
9:29 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a male who reportedly was yelling in the first block of North Water Street West.
9:46 p.m.: A woman wished to have assistance having her former boyfriend removed from her apartment in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:56 p.m.: Staff from the home in the 500 block of Memorial Drive wished to have an officer’s assistance in locating a resident.
