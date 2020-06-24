Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE) recently hosted its fourth annual BASE Kid of the Year event.
The event, which has been hosted as a breakfast in past years, was hosted virtually.
The 2020 candidates were Addison H., Archer G., Ellie R., Harper S., Jason G., Max D., Olivia O. and Uriah C. The eight candidates were nominated by their BASE staff and submitted a portfolio for a panel of six judges.
Portfolios included questions about the candidates, sample artwork, awards, academic achievements and pictures. The judges use a scoring matrix to rate each portfolio and the candidate with the highest number of points is named the BASE Kid of the Year.
The 2020 BASE Kid of the Year Award went to Addison H. from Barrie Elementary School. Addison is in fifth grade and a great role model.
“BASE is proud of Addison and our 2020 candidates,” said Alicia Norris, executive director of BASE. “You are an inspiration to all of us here at BASE and our greater community. We know you will accomplish great things!”
This year’s event was sponsored by Fort Tax Service, IPEC and JM Carpets. Fort HealthCare donated breakfast for all the families to enjoy at home.
For more information on this event and the candidates, visit www.basefortatkinson.org/kidoftheyear.
BASE provides quality out-of-school time care that inspires local youth to be contributing, productive and responsible community members.
Badgerland After School Enrichment Program, formerly the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Atkinson, was established in 2005 to provide the children of Fort Atkinson a positive place for after school. BASE programs help young people find positive alternatives to negative influences, especially during the critical after-school hours from 3 to 6 p.m. when juvenile crime doubles.
BASE currently serves more than 250 members who attend Purdy, Luther, Rockwell and Barrie Elementary Schools. BASE also is offering a Junior Staff program to middle school students interested in volunteering at BASE sites.
For more information on BASE and how to get involved, visit www.basefortatkinson.org, Like the group on Facebook and follow on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.