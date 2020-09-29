The Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapter once again is sponsoring this year’s DAR History Essay contest for all students in grades 5-8.
March 5 of this year marked the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre, considered to be a pivotal event that paved the way for the American Revolution.
Thus, this year’s essay focuses on the Boston massacre. The essay topic is: “Imagine you are living in Boston and, after witnessing the Boston Massacre, describe your family’s discussion about what you witnessed and what role it played in organizing the Colonists against the British King and Parliament.”
The Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter will collect essays until Dec. 15, choosing a winner in each grade division. All chapter-winning essays then are sent to state competition where winners are selected in each grade level. This year each state winner won a medal and a $200 gift certificate.
If interested in learning more about the contest or receiving the instruction sheet, contact essay chairperson Vicki Schicker by email at Schicker@hotmail.com<mailto:Schicker@hotmail.com> or telephone at (920)541-3332.
Any students in grades 5-8 can enter regardless of whether they attend parochial or public schools or are home-schooled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.