A presentation about the Cassini Mission to Saturn will be given this Friday, Feb. 28, at the Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave. in Fort Atkinson, beginning at 6 p.m.
The talk is being sponsored by the U.S. Veterans Project.
Ben Knowles of Fort Atkinson will give the presentation, and many photos of the mission will be shown. From 2002 until 2018 Knowles worked as a software developer and calibration engineer for the imaging team of the Cassini Mission to Saturn. He was the primary individual responsible for the calibration data analysis for the ISS cameras, and for writing the ISS calibration software pipeline (CISSCAL). He also wrote the ISS Data User’s Guide, a 180-page legacy document that fully describes the ISS instrument, data and calibration.
In addition, Knowles was the ISS archiving lead, responsible for archiving all image data, metadata, higher-order products, and calibration software and support files with the Planetary Data System. His other responsibilities included observation planning, writing the camera commanding software ISSPT, administering the ISS Uplink Database, and various other uplink, downlink and post-processing tasks.
High school- and college-level math and science students especially are encouraged to attend.
