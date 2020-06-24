The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation is pleased to present a $5,000 Make A Difference Scholarship to Amelia Zanin, a recent 2020 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School.
The Make A Difference Scholarship Fund was established by the Kudlata, McGlynn, Ott and Polk families in memory of, and in honor of, their children — Daniel, Ellen, Courtney and Bridget — who tragically lost their lives in a car accident in 2001. These bright, young Fort Atkinson High School students were committed to making a difference in their community.
To honor their memory, their families created this scholarship fund to recognize and award other like-minded students.
Zanin was described by the scholarship review committee as an ideal recipient who has accomplished most of what she has through hard work and perseverance. The families of the students that this award memorializes were moved by her zest for life and desire to make a difference.
The Make A Difference Scholarship is a two-year award available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School who have made a difference in the lives of others or in their community, and who intend to pursue a post-secondary education.
For more information about the Make A Difference Scholarship, or about any of the scholarships offered by the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, contact Foundation executive director Sue Hartwick at (920) 563-3210, office, or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.