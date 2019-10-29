The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education on Monday certified a property tax levy totaling $17,193,843 to help fund a $36.9-million budget for 2019-20.
The levy, which is up 7.88 percent from last year’s amount, carries an accompanying property tax rate of $10.66 per $1,000 equalized valuation, up 18 cents from the prior year’s rate of $10.48.
Meeting in regular session, board members also approved forwarding the necessary certification of the levy to the clerks of the City of Fort Atkinson and townships in the district.
Prior to setting the levy, Jason Demerath, director of Business Services, presented the necessary 2019-20 budget revisions based on information that had become available since the budget was presented at the annual meeting in August.
Board members Monday unanimously approved the final adjustments to the 2019-20 revenue and expenditure budgets, and property tax levy.
The business director said that each October, the district adjusts its budget for the current school year from what was presented at the annual meeting based on some final determining factors.
“These factors include the current year student count taken on the third Friday of September; the amount of state equalization aid we receive as certified by the Department of Public Instruction on Oct. 15; the needs of students that may have arrived in our district for the first time this fall, as well as the needs of our continuing student body; and, ultimately, being able to more accurately predict expenses based on information now known as compared to when the budget initially was built last spring,” Demerath said.
He summarized the final proposed budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year for the School District of Fort Atkinson. Additional details are posted on the district’s website: www.fortschools.org.
The director began by looking at the district’s general fund revenue. The budget proposed Monday evening increases the district’s general operating revenue by $473,579 from the budget approved at the annual meeting.
Four items make up the bulk of the revenue change, he said.
“The first item is a state safety grant and has a corresponding expense increase,” Demerath said. “The next item is federal funding for a fiberoptic cable construction project to connect our schools.
“While the total cost of the project is $305,000, which can be seen on the expense side, federal funding will cover 70 percent of the project,” he noted. “The remaining 30 percent is being carried over from last year’s technology budget for this one-time expense.”
The other large increase was due to a 180-percent boost in private school vouchers, which the business director detailed a bit later in his presentation.
“Finally, our open enrollment numbers came in lower than projected on both the revenue and expense sides of the budget,” Demerath informed the board. “The remaining $25,178 increase in revenue is made up of various changes across the rest of the revenue sources for the district.”
On the expense side, he said, the final budget proposed Monday increases expenditures in the general fund by $906,194.
“Here, the first item is the safety grant that has a revenue offset, and then the second item is the full cost of the fiber construction project that I mentioned earlier,” Demerath stated. “The next item is the expense for private school vouchers. We then add in the carryover of $187,014 from 2018-19 which is for one-time expenses such as the replacement of a grounds truck, a playground donation, professional development costs, new microphones for the high school auditorium and other items.”
The district, he said, also had some grant funds from the state that were received at the end of June that needed to be carried over into 2019-20 to be expended.
“The next item is simply adjusting salaries and benefits to actual costs based on insurance plan chosen, cost of new hires, etc.,” Demerath explained. “With regard to open enrollment, just like our revenue came in lower than projected, our expenses for students attending elsewhere did as well. We also have a much smaller 4K (4-year-old kindergarten) class this year, resulting in nearly $100,000 less in payments to our partner sites.”
That leaves $33,355 in expense decreases through other changes across the general operating budget, he noted.
“In looking at the result of these changes, you see the total proposed revenue and expenditures,” Demerath explained. “These changes result in a general operating fund deficit of $1,277,514, which I will note is about a half a million dollars less than the deficit that was projected during the referendum-planning process.”
This deficit, he said, is an increase of $432,615 from the annual meeting budget. Of that $432,615 increase in the deficit from the budget proposed at the annual meeting, $423,422 is the carryover of funds from last year’s budget, including late grant payments from the state.
“In looking at the tax levy, it is proposed that the general fund operating levy increase 2.57 percent from last year,” Demerath indicated. “This $14.7 million operational levy is over $100,000 less than what was projected as a tax levy in referendum planning. It also is proposed this evening that the tax levy for referendum-approved debt be increased to defease, or prepay debt.”
Overall, he said, this results in a total tax levy of just under $17.2 million, which is an increase of 7.88 percent, all of which either is used to pay for private school vouchers or will be used to “aggressively” retire debt and save interest costs.
The director then took a quick look at what the local tax impact of private school vouchers is.
“If we take the nearly half a million dollars in private school vouchers out of the general fund tax levy, where we are allowed to tax for them to make up the state aid reduction to pay for the vouchers ... our tax levy for operations would increase by only 0.35 percent and would be less than the tax levy two years ago,” Demerath said. “Overall, our tax levy would increase less than 5 percent as opposed to the nearly 8 percent tax levy increase proposed to pay for the vouchers.”
Besides the vouchers, he said, the levy recommendation to prepay debt is made upon the basis of the tax levy rate.
“The proposed levy rate of $10.66 is still lower than it was 10 years ago,” Demerath said. “The only reason the levy rate isn’t at the lowest point in recent history is to cover the cost of private school vouchers. Had there been no private school voucher costs, the levy rate would be $10.36 — the same as two years ago.”
In fact, he said, the rate would have remained the same over these three years without the tax needed to cover private school vouchers.
He then talked about the private school vouchers.
“Two years ago, we had private school voucher costs of just under $25,000,” Demerath shared. “Last year, those jumped to over $172,000. This year, they are just under half a million dollars.”
That $172,000 resulted in an additional 12 cents on the levy rate last year, he said, therefore increasing it from $10.36 to $10.48.
“This year, the $481,127 is an additional 30 cents on the levy rate, increasing it from what would have been a $10.36 levy rate to a $10.66 levy rate,” Demerath stated. “This is a 2.9-percent increase on the levy rate due to private school vouchers.”
In discussing the impact of private school vouchers with the state Department of Public Instruction, DPI officials pointed Demerath to a presentation they gave at the state education convention last January. The director then showed a slide summarizing the private school voucher impact to the tax levy.
“As you can see, adding private school voucher students redistributes the existing level of state general school aids,” Demerath said. “As DPI states, ‘The effect is as though the voucher expansion is funded statewide with property taxes.’ And while we may recoup some state aid, we are very unlikely to fully recover our prior year state aid reduction.”
In returning to the discussion regarding the increase in the referendum debt levy, the director reiterated that without the private school voucher impact to the tax levy, the levy rate would have remained flat at $10.36.
“At that levy rate, the district is able to generate over $1.6 million in tax revenue to defease, or prepay, debt,” Demerath said. “The advantages of prepaying that debt include saving the taxpayers interest costs, just as you would on a car loan or mortgage prepayment, as well as providing the district and taxpayers future flexibility in the tax levy to address items that may arise.”
Several years ago during the recession, he said, the district extended its debt in order to provide room under the tax levy to fund operations.
“At that time, the desire was to accelerate payment on that debt if at all possible in the future,” Demerath said. “Given our community’s nearly 6-percent increase in equalized property value, we are able to aggressively accelerate our debt payments without an increase in the levy rate.”
And, he said, the district has done something similar in three of the past six years.
Also Monday, the board heard Interim Superintendent Rob Abbott present information on enrollment after the third Friday pupil count was conducted Sept. 20.
He said that for school districts, student counts are calculated differently for various purposes. Monday evening, the board looked at actual enrollment numbers, or actual students in classroom seats in the School District of Fort Atkinson.
“In overall physical count, we were up in 2018 enrollment at 2,856 from the year prior (2,840), then with lower enrollment this year at 2,772 than last,” Abbott noted.
Looking at open enrollment, he said the district continues to be on the benefiting side of open enrollment with more children coming in than going out.
“We have a marginal increase from last year, but would like to see this number continue to grow as we have not been benefiting from this provision (for families to choose their school) as much as we have in the past,” Abbott said.
“Our enrollment this year is 84 students lighter than last year,” he added. “Much of this is attributed to an unusually small 4K population.”
Bboard members also:
• Approved the 2019-20 Academic and Career Plan.
• Acknowledged the following gifts to the school district: Donation of tools and power equipment for the Fort Atkinson High School Technical Education Department from Milwaukee Tools, valued at $10,974; donation of entrance fee for Ms. Schneider’s fourth grade class at Purdy Elementary School to the Leopold Nature Center from Burim Rexhepi from Fort Family Restaurant, $126; $100 donation to Purdy Elementary students to instill a love of learning for math and science from Ron Horton from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories; and $40 donation for autism resources in honor of Pam and David Guttenberg, $40.
• Approved a stipend for board secretary Debbie Kopps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.