A series of new middle and high school course proposals are being considered by the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education.
During their regular monthly meeting Monday, board members heard presentations on the proposals and placed them on the table for possible approval at their November meeting.
Director of Instruction Amy Oakley explained that over the past year, Fort Atkinson Middle School social studies and Fort Atkinson High School science teachers have been designing these proposals not only to align with the updated state curriculum requirements but to engage the students in coursework that interests them, and prepares them for the future — whether that involves attending a four-year institution of higher learning, going into the trades or entering the military.
The new social studies curriculum will affect grades 6 and 7, beginning in the fall of 2020.
The new science curriculum will affect all high school classes beginning in the fall of 2020 and will continue to roll out new classes in the fall of 2021.
“We are appreciative of all the teachers that participated in the curriculum revamp process,” Oakley commented. “The passion that these educators have for their students and their co-workers is commendable.”
Details on all changes will be reviewed thoroughly with department teachers, families and students in the upcoming months, pending approval from the board later this month.
