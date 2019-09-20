As part of the School District of Fort Atkinson’s Strategic Planning process, five bold steps were identified to lead the district into the future.
The board of education approved the charter and charge of a Facilities Advisory Committee for the 2019-20 school year at the Aug. 15, 2019 board of education meeting.
The Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC) is charged with developing a master plan that will guide the investment into district facilities to support future academic programs, and create safe and vibrant learning environments.
The first meeting of the FAC will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Luther Elementary School. The public is invited to attend.
The FAC will explore all short- and long-term solutions based off the Facilities Assessment Report that was completed on April 24, 2019, which outlines the deferred maintenance needs completed by educational facility consultants CG Schmidt (CGS), and Plunkett Raysich Architects (PRA).
The FAC will be composed of volunteers from all areas of the community — students, community members, parents, business members and School District of Fort Atkinson team members.
Although open to the public, the following representatives have committed to serving on the FAC: Rob Abbott, Matt Banaszynski, Dawn Blackwell, Sawyer Brandenburg, Dave Geiger, Dan Halvorsen, Nick Hamele, Madelyn Hansen, Carla Haubenschild, Lisa Hollenberger, Ryan Huber, Kory Knickrehm, John Kutz, Nicole Liebman, Steve Mahoney, Collin Maas, Jordan Nelson, Robyn Newcomb, Alicia Norris, Amy Oakley, Adam Paul, Chris Reed, Maribel Reu, Cody Rutter, Nicole Schafer, Andy Selle, Jill VanderMause and Vern Zech.
The FAC will identify viable facility solutions to present to the community for feedback, which will be narrowed through community engagement sessions with the final options being tested via a community-wide survey.
The FAC charter and charge, future meeting dates and Facilities Assessment Report all can be found on the district website.
