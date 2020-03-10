The School District of Fort Atkinson will be holding three community conversation sessions regarding the proposed operational referendum for April 7.
Board of education members will be available to discuss any of the material, and to answer any questions community members might have.
The community sessions are as follows:
• Thursday, March 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dwight Foster Public Library.
• Friday, March 20, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
• Saturday, April 4, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Beauty and the Bean.
Information will be available at the community conversation; however, information always is available at our website: www.fortschools.org/vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.